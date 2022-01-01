Advertisement
Entertainment News
Jan. 1, 2022 / 8:54 PM

Miley Cyrus performs through wardrobe malfunction on New Year's Eve

By Daniel Uria
Miley Cyrus performs through wardrobe malfunction on New Year's Eve
Miley Cyrus continued performing after experiencing a wardrobe malfunction during her "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" in Miami on Friday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus performed her way through a wardrobe malfunction while performing on her New Year's Eve show Friday night.

During her "Miley's New Year's Eve Party" broadcast from Miami on NBC, part of the 29-year-old singer's silver top fell off as she performed "Party in the U.S.A."

Advertisement

She initially tried to keep singing to hold the top to her chest before turning her back to the crowd and walking backstage as her band and backup singers continued.

After a few seconds, Cyrus returned to the stage wearing a red jacket as she sang "everybody's definitely looking at me now," slightly altering the lyrics to the song.

"I'm still in the most clothes that I've ever worn on stage," she continued.

At the end of the show, Cyrus said the night was "all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of the worst circumstances."

"That resilience shouldn't end here. Let's bring that into the New Year with us," she said. "We've all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let's see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party."

Advertisement

Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live co-hosted the event, which was held outside before a fully-vaccinated crowd due to the COVID-19 pandmeic.

Read More

Anderson Cooper to host two shows for CNN+ Karol G, Zac Brown bow out of New Year's shows amid COVID-19 surge Dionne Warwick to ride on 'Masked Singer' Rose Parade float

Latest Headlines

Cillian Murphy vows, 'This will be the end of it,' in 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Cillian Murphy vows, 'This will be the end of it,' in 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The BBC released the first trailer for Season 6 of its early 20th century British gangster drama, "Peaky Blinders," on Saturday.
Ricky Gervais grieves, laughs in trailer for Season 3 of 'After Life'
TV // 10 hours ago
Ricky Gervais grieves, laughs in trailer for Season 3 of 'After Life'
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Netflix released a hilarious and heartbreaking trailer for the third and final season of Ricky Gervais' beloved British dramedy, "After Life," on Saturday.
Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed
Movies // 10 hours ago
Screening of documentary marking Betty White's 100th birthday to proceed
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- The producers of "Betty White: 100 Years Young" say a theatrical screening will proceed as scheduled on the comedy legend's birthday.
Anderson Cooper to host two shows for CNN+
TV // 11 hours ago
Anderson Cooper to host two shows for CNN+
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Broadcast journalist Anderson Cooper has signed on to host two shows for CNN's upcoming streaming platform, CNN+.
Joe Gatto exits 'Impractical Jokers' for family reasons
TV // 11 hours ago
Joe Gatto exits 'Impractical Jokers' for family reasons
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Joe Gatto has announced on Instagram he no longer will be involved with the hidden-camera truTV series, "Impractical Jokers."
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
Music // 12 hours ago
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for fifth week
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fifth week.
Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Morris Chestnut, Christine Lagarde
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Jan. 1: Morris Chestnut, Christine Lagarde
Jan. 1 (UPI) -- Actor Morris Chestnut turns 53 and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde turns 66, among the famous birthdays for Jan. 1.
Karol G, Zac Brown bow out of New Year's shows amid COVID-19 surge
TV // 1 day ago
Karol G, Zac Brown bow out of New Year's shows amid COVID-19 surge
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Karol G will not perform as planned at the mega-concert, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, in New York Friday.
Betty White remembered as 'brilliant,' 'a spirit of goodness and hope'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Betty White remembered as 'brilliant,' 'a spirit of goodness and hope'
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Dozens of entertainment figures are posting messages celebrating the extraordinary life and career of comedy legend Betty White, who died Friday at the age of 99.
Comedy legend Betty White dead at 99
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Comedy legend Betty White dead at 99
Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Betty White -- famed for her long standing television and film career spanning over 75 years and popularity for her roles in "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "The Golden Girls" and "Hot in Cleveland" -- died Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Karol G, Zac Brown bow out of New Year's shows amid COVID-19 surge
Karol G, Zac Brown bow out of New Year's shows amid COVID-19 surge
Joe Gatto exits 'Impractical Jokers' for family reasons
Joe Gatto exits 'Impractical Jokers' for family reasons
Ciara says her kids will watch her on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Ciara says her kids will watch her on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Cillian Murphy vows, 'This will be the end of it,' in 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer
Cillian Murphy vows, 'This will be the end of it,' in 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement