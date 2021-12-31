What to stream New Year's Eve weekend: 'Return to Hogwarts', 'Cobra Kai'

1/5

"Harry Potter" film stars, including Daniel Radcliffe, will reunite in "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on HBOMax. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Cobra Kai returns for Season 4 and Harry Potter stars celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film series with the special, Return to Hogwarts, this holiday weekend. Also this weekend, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air on ABC, among other newer New Year's specials on other networks, and Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, will stream on Netflix. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and TV shows that will be released New Year's weekend.

Film

'The Lost Daughter' -- Netflix

Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut, The Lost Daughter, based on a 2008 novel by Elena Ferrante, opened in theaters Dec. 17 prior to its release Friday on Netflix. In the film, Olivia Coleman's Leda becomes obsessed with a young mom, Dakota Johnson's Nina, while vacationing on the Italian coast, as memories of her own early motherhood unravel. Jessica Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Dagmara Dominczyk and Paul Mescal also star.

TV

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 -- Netflix

Old rivals William Zabka's Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio's Daniel LaRusso bury the hatchet in Season 4, out Friday, to team up against Martin Cove's John Kreese, who has taken over the Cobra Kai from Johnny. The series is a reboot and sequel series to the Karate Kid films, which were released between 1984 and 1994.

'Queer Eye' Season 6 -- Netflix

The Fab Five -- Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France -- bring their makeover styles to Austin, Texas. in Season 6 premiere Friday. Brown focuses on culture, Van Ness on grooming, Porowski on food and wine, France on fashion and Berk on interior design.

'Stay Close' -- Netflix

The new crime drama series, based on the Harlan Coben novel on the same name, stars Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage and Sarah Parish. Megan (Jumbo), a wife and mother struggles to keep the secrets of her past hidden after a woman, Lorraine (Parish) resurfaces in her life. A serial killer also appears to be on the loose in the thriller, streaming Friday.

'TikTok New Year's Eve' -- TikTok

The video sharing app will ring in 2022 Friday with a New Year's Eve concert live stream. Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty will headline, TikTok announced. The stream will begin at 9 p.m. EST and end at 10:15 p.m. Puth will be the first to perform followed by Uchis and Nasty.

'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve -- ABC

Ryan Seacrest will host the 50th anniversary show of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve live in Times Square, starting Friday at 8 p.m. EST. It will feature five-and-a half hours of performances by "some of the biggest artists," Seacrest said, along with the countdown to midnight and crystal ball drop. The special created by namesake Clark first aired on December 31, 1972.

Singer Miley Ray Cyrus will host a New Year's Eve party live in Miami with Pete Davidson. The party will include performances by Brandi Carlisle and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, starting at 10:30 p.m. EST. Friday. Other guests include Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn and Kitty Ca$h.

'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash! -- CBS and stream on Paramount+

Bobby Bones and Rachel Smith will host Nashville's Big Bash live Friday, starting at 8 p.m. EST. Over 20 performers will ring in the New Year, including Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert and Jimmie Allen.

'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' -- HBO Max

The special, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of the eight-movie series based on the J.K. Rowling Harry Potter book series, will stream Saturday, and will feature interviews with Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

'The Uncommon History of Very Common Things' -- Crackle

The documentary series examining the history of everyday items using archival photos, animation and more, will return with six new episodes, starting on Saturday. Subjects in the 30-minute episodes include how NASA invented children's edible toothpaste and how the Union Army had a Ballon Corps during the Civil War.

'Crikey! It's the Irwins Season 4' -- Animal Planet and Discovery+

The realty series, starring Bindi, 23, and Robert, 18, the daughter and son of Terri Irwin and late Crocodile Hunter star Steve Irwin, will return for a fourth season, starting at 8 p.m. EST Saturday. The Irwins continue Steve's mission to bring people closer to animals and work to protect and preserve wildlife.