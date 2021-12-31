Advertisement
Dec. 31, 2021 / 8:50 AM

'Mickey Mouse Club' alum Tiffani Hale dead at 46

By Karen Butler
'Mickey Mouse Club' alum Tiffani Hale dead at 46
Singer and actress Tiffani Hale has died at the age of 46. Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Tiffani Hale, who is best known as a member of The All New Mickey Mouse Club and the pop band The Party, has died at the age of 46.

Hale suffered a heart attack that left her in a coma and she died last Saturday.

Her bandmate Deedee Magno Hall announced the sad news on Instagram Thursday.

"It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale," the post on Hall's page said.

"Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma. After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully. Tiffini's family has kindly asked that their privacy be respected as they take this time to grieve. Tiffini's mother Nancy and sister Tanya send their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years. On behalf of Tiffini's family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini. Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories."

The message was signed by her Disney Channel family, which also includes Chase Hampton, Jeune Pierre and Damon Pampolina.

Hale starred in The All New Mickey Mouse Club 1989-95. Among the other celebrities who started out on the show are Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling.

Hale's acting credits include appearances on Blossom and Doogie Howser, M.D.

