Dec. 31, 2021 / 10:55 AM

Kourtney Kardashian shares family holiday photos featuring beau Travis Barker

By Karen Butler
Travis Barker (L) and Kourtney Kardashian spent the holidays together with their children this year. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram Thursday numerous photos of her family celebrating the holidays with her beau, musician Travis Barker, and his kids.

"Twas the night before Christmas," Kardashian captioned the collection, which has already gotten more than 3 million "likes."
One photo shows Kardashian with her daughter Penelope Disick, Barker, his son Landon Barker, his daughter Alabama Barker and his stepdaughter Atiana del la Hoya.

Another photo shows her with her sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, while others capture moments of her with Barker and Penelope, and Santa Claus.

A video reveals a house festively decorated with numerous Christmas trees, wrapped gifts and a roaring fire in the hearth.

Barker was married to Shanna Moakler 2004-08. She is the mother of Landon, Alabama and Atiana.

Kourtney Kardashian has three children -- Reign, 7, Penelope, 9, Mason, 12 -- with Scott Disick, with whom she was in a romantic relationship 2005-15.

