Betty White dead at 99
Dec. 31, 2021 / 3:36 PM

Betty White remembered as 'brilliant,' 'a spirit of goodness and hope'

By Karen Butler
The entertainment industry is mourning the Friday death of Betty White. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Dozens of entertainment figures are posting messages celebrating the extraordinary life and career of comedy legend Betty White, who died Friday at the age of 99.

White was the star of The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, and the winner of eight Emmy Awards for outstanding achievement in television.

"Well 2021 just topped 2020 for being the absolute worst. RIP Brilliant Betty White," Audra McDonald wrote on Twitter.

"The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret," said Ryan Reynolds.

"A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing," said Dan Rather.

"Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly," wrote George Takei.

"What an exceptional life. I'm grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us," tweeted Ellen DeGeneres.

"I never met the great #BettyWhite but I grew up watching her on Mary Tyler Moore, Golden Girls, and all the 70's & 80's game shows. This funny lady was a TV constant in my life and an American icon. Seems unfair she died at all, let alone 3 weeks before her 100th birthday," said Kevin Smith.

"RIP Betty White. What a unique soul she was .... Thank you for all the laughs," wrote Caitríona Balfe.

