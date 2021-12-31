Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 31, 2021 / 4:00 AM

Top 5 most anticipated video games coming in 2022

By Wade Sheridan

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The video game landscape for 2022 seems promising after 2021, which was filled with multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The upcoming year will bring the arrival of highly-anticipated sequels, reinventions of classic franchises and jaw-dropping graphics as developers start to really take advantage of new consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

Here are the Top 5 most anticipated video games set to arrive in 2022.

5. 'Pokémon Legends: Arceus' - Nintendo Switch

Developer GameFreak is bringing some of the biggest changes to the tried and true Pokémon formula with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, coming to the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. Players will be able to explore a vast, open world as they go back in time to an era when humans and Pokémon lived separately. Pokémon Rowlet, Cyndaquil or Oshawott can be selected at the start of the journey and players will have to navigate through harsh terrains including mountains and oceans using Pokémon.

4. 'Elden Ring' - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC

Famed video game developer Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin have joined forces to create the dark fantasy world of Elden Ring, which releases for all current PlayStation and Xbox consoles along with PC on Feb. 25. Elden Ring represents the latest action-RPG from Miyazaki's team at From Software, who have previously developed the acclaimed Dark Souls trilogy and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Elden Ring promises to be a challenging epic as players take on a variety of unrelenting monsters and mythical creatures across a grim, fantastical world that can be explored alone or with others online.

3. 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' - PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PC

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark and Captain Boomerang are tasked with taking out the world's greatest heroes who are being controlled by the world-collecting Brainiac in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. The title marks the return of developer Rocksteady Studios, who have been missing in action following the beloved Batman: Arkham series. The game, which mixes up gunplay with melee combat, looks to be another action-packed DC Comics romp through the streets of Metropolis and other famous comic book locations. Players will have to take advantage of the Squad's unique skills as they collide with the likes of Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash and more.

2. 'God of War: Ragnarök' - PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

The long-awaited sequel to 2018's God of War from developer Santa Monica Studio is finally arriving for the PlayStation 4 and 5. Kratos and his now older son Atreus will journey to each of the nine realms in search of answers as they prepare for the devastation that comes with Ragnarök. The father and son duo will also have to grapple with Atreus' true identity of Loki, and how he plays a part in the coming conflict. God of War: Ragnarök will once again have players take control of Kratos as they wield the Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos to battle fellow gods and beastly creatures.

1. 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2' - Nintendo Switch

The Legend of Zelda series is changing things up by presenting a fully-fledged sequel to 2017's Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch. The game is mostly shrouded in mystery as it has no official title or release date outside of 2022, but remains the most exciting gaming prospect of the year due to what came before.The original Breath of the Wild offered a revolutionary take on open-world gameplay and, from the brief footage shown for the sequel, history seems poised to repeat itself. The sequel will give hero Link a new arm attachment and the ability to move through solid objects. What's most intriguing, however, are the game's new locations that float in the sky.

Other noteworthy games scheduled to be released in 2022 include Horizon: Forbidden West, Starfield, Dying Light 2, Hogwarts Legacy, Gotham Knights and Forspoken.

