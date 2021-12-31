Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 31, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Ricky Whittle, Diane von Furstenberg

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Ricky Whittle, Diane von Furstenberg
Ricky Whittle attends the premier of "American Gods" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2017. The actor turns 40 on December 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Pope Callixtus III, born Alfonso de Borgia, in 1378

-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720

-- French painter Henri Matisse in 1869

-- Businesswoman Elizabeth Arden, born Florence Nightingale Graham, in 1878

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall in 1880

-- Songwriter Jule Styne in 1905

-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 86)

-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 84)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Andy Summers in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 78)

-- Singer/songwriter John Denver in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Pete Quaife in 1943

-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 75)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Rock singer Burton Cummings in 1947 (age 74)

Advertisement

-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 74)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donna Summer in 1948

-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 63)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 62)

-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 56)

-- Singer Joe McIntyre in 1972 (age 49)

-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman/son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 44)

-- Singer/dancer Psy, born Park Jae-sang, in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Ricky Whittle in 1981 (age 40)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Patrick Chan in 1990 (age 31)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 26)

-- Actor Nadia Parkes in 1995 (age 26)

-- Actor Hunter Schafer in 1999 (age 22)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Latest Headlines

Meghan King thanks fans for support after Cuffe Biden Owens split
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Meghan King thanks fans for support after Cuffe Biden Owens split
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum Meghan King thanked fans following news of her separation from Cuffe Biden Owens.
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
Stray Kids reflect on 2021 in '#LoveStay' music video
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a video for the end-of-year song "#LoveStay."
NCT 127 play cowboys in 'Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
NCT 127 play cowboys in 'Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a video for "Sticker (We Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
American Girl unveils Corinne Tan as 2022 Girl of the Year
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
American Girl unveils Corinne Tan as 2022 Girl of the Year
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- American Girl introduced the new doll Corinne Tan, a Chinese American girl living in Aspen, Colo.
Amanda Gorman shares hopes for future in New Year's poem
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Amanda Gorman shares hopes for future in New Year's poem
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman released the poem "New Day's Lyric" ahead of the new year.
'Married at First Sight Australia' star Chris Jensen is engaged
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
'Married at First Sight Australia' star Chris Jensen is engaged
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Married at First Sight Australia" star Chris Jensen proposed to Tayla Made at Airlie Beach in Queensland.
Dr. Dre to pay $100 million in divorce settlement
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Dr. Dre to pay $100 million in divorce settlement
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Dr. Dre finalized his divorce from Nicole Young and will pay her $100 million under the terms of their settlement.
David Henrie, wife Maria expecting third child after miscarriages
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
David Henrie, wife Maria expecting third child after miscarriages
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- David Henrie, who played Justin Russo on "Wizards of Waverly Place," is expecting a baby boy with his wife, Maria Cahill.
Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'
Movies // 18 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Jungle Cruise" and "Red Notice" star Dwayne Johnson is maintaining his vow to never appear in another "Fast & Furious" movie with Vin Diesel.
Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- California's Palm Springs Film Festival, which was scheduled to run Jan. 7-17, has been canceled due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
American Girl unveils Corinne Tan as 2022 Girl of the Year
American Girl unveils Corinne Tan as 2022 Girl of the Year
Torrin, 14, wins 'The Voice Kids' in the U.K.
Torrin, 14, wins 'The Voice Kids' in the U.K.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Patti Smith, Tiger Woods
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Patti Smith, Tiger Woods
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement