Famous birthdays for Dec. 31: Ricky Whittle, Diane von Furstenberg

1/2

Ricky Whittle attends the premier of "American Gods" at the ArcLight Cinema Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 20, 2017. The actor turns 40 on December 31. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- Pope Callixtus III, born Alfonso de Borgia, in 1378

-- Charles Edward Stuart, Scotland's "Bonnie Prince Charlie," in 1720

-- French painter Henri Matisse in 1869

-- Businesswoman Elizabeth Arden, born Florence Nightingale Graham, in 1878

-- U.S. Army Gen. George Marshall in 1880

-- Songwriter Jule Styne in 1905

-- Saudi King Salman in 1935 (age 86)

-- Actor Anthony Hopkins in 1937 (age 84)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Sarah Miles in 1941 (age 80)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Andy Summers in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Ben Kingsley in 1943 (age 78)

-- Singer/songwriter John Denver in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Pete Quaife in 1943

-- Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg in 1946 (age 75)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Rock singer Burton Cummings in 1947 (age 74)

Advertisement

-- Actor Tim Matheson in 1947 (age 74)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Donna Summer in 1948

-- Actor Bebe Neuwirth in 1958 (age 63)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Val Kilmer in 1959 (age 62)

-- Writer Nicholas Sparks in 1965 (age 56)

-- Singer Joe McIntyre in 1972 (age 49)

-- Donald Trump Jr., businessman/son of President Donald Trump, in 1977 (age 44)

-- Singer/dancer Psy, born Park Jae-sang, in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Ricky Whittle in 1981 (age 40)

-- Canadian Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Patrick Chan in 1990 (age 31)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Gabby Douglas in 1995 (age 26)

-- Actor Nadia Parkes in 1995 (age 26)

-- Actor Hunter Schafer in 1999 (age 22)