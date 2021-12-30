Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 8:24 AM

Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19

By Karen Butler
1/5
Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19
The Palm Springs Film Festival -- where "Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over" was scheduled to screen -- has been canceled due to the surge in coronavirus cases. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- California's Palm Springs Film Festival, which was scheduled to run Jan. 7-17, has been canceled due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19.

"After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers and staff," the festival's Twitter account said Wednesday. "Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment."

More than 120 movies, including the documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, and the late Roger Michell's final film, The Duke, were slated to screen at the festival.

The Westminster Kennel Club is also postponing its annual dog show because of the coronavirus surge.

"The safety and wellbeing of all participants in the #WestminsterDogShow will always be our top priority," The organization tweeted Wednesday.

Advertisement

"Due to the extraordinary spread of the Omicron variant in New York City at this time and the disruptions it is currently creating in travel and the disruptions it is currently creating in travel and event management, the Board of Governors of the Westminster Kennel Club has made the difficult decision to postpone our January 2022 show until a later date in 2022."

The current uptick in COVID-19 cases also has impacted the schedules of numerous Broadway shows, the Critics Choice Awards, the Governors Awards, AFI Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

Read More

'Music Man' performances canceled until Hugh Jackman returns Jan. 6 In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021 Connie Nielsen: 'Close to Me' doesn't sugarcoat its heroine LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys

Latest Headlines

Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'
Movies // 16 minutes ago
Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Jungle Cruise" and "Red Notice" star Dwayne Johnson is maintaining his vow to never appear in another "Fast & Furious" movie with Vin Diesel.
Torrin, 14, wins 'The Voice Kids' in the U.K.
TV // 1 hour ago
Torrin, 14, wins 'The Voice Kids' in the U.K.
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Torrin, a 14-year-old singer-songwriter from Oxfordshire, was crowned the winner of Britain's "The Voice Kids 2021" on Wednesday night.
'Music Man' performances canceled until Hugh Jackman returns Jan. 6
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Music Man' performances canceled until Hugh Jackman returns Jan. 6
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Performances of the Broadway revival of "The Music Man" have been canceled through Jan. 5.
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- 2021 saw the deaths of dozens of artists who helped shape the world of music, literature, television and film for generations.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Patti Smith, Tiger Woods
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Patti Smith, Tiger Woods
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Musician Patti Smith turns 75 and golfer Tiger Woods turns 46, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 30.
LL Cool J 'New Years Rockin' Eve' performance canceled after positive COVID-19 test
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
LL Cool J 'New Years Rockin' Eve' performance canceled after positive COVID-19 test
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- LL Cool J's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" performance was canceled Tuesday after he announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 19 hours ago
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a preview of its video for "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
'Cobra Kai' stars prepare to take a leap in Season 4 clip
TV // 19 hours ago
'Cobra Kai' stars prepare to take a leap in Season 4 clip
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to "The Karate Kid" starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fourth season Friday on Netflix.
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Teen Mom" alum Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, paid tribute to Sophia's father, Derek Underwood, on the 13th anniversary of his death.
Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend: 'Happy birthday to my forever'
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend: 'Happy birthday to my forever'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen voiced her love for her husband, singer and "The Voice" coach John Legend, on his 43rd birthday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Amy Schneider wins 20th game of 'Jeopardy!'
Amy Schneider wins 20th game of 'Jeopardy!'
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement