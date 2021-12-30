Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19

1/5

The Palm Springs Film Festival -- where "Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over" was scheduled to screen -- has been canceled due to the surge in coronavirus cases. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- California's Palm Springs Film Festival, which was scheduled to run Jan. 7-17, has been canceled due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19. "After thoughtful consideration, the Film Society feels this is the most responsible decision to ensure the safety of our patrons, filmmakers and staff," the festival's Twitter account said Wednesday. "Those who have purchased festival tickets and passes will receive a refund. For most, the refund will be returned to their original method of payment." Advertisement Based on the current rise of COVID cases, the Palm Springs International Film Society has announced that the Film Festival will not take place this year from January 7-17. pic.twitter.com/6kmVdGW0Qh— Palm Springs Film Festival (@PSFilmFest) December 29, 2021

More than 120 movies, including the documentary, Dionne Warwick: Don't Make Me Over, and the late Roger Michell's final film, The Duke, were slated to screen at the festival.

The Westminster Kennel Club is also postponing its annual dog show because of the coronavirus surge.

"The safety and wellbeing of all participants in the #WestminsterDogShow will always be our top priority," The organization tweeted Wednesday.

"Due to the extraordinary spread of the Omicron variant in New York City at this time and the disruptions it is currently creating in travel and the disruptions it is currently creating in travel and event management, the Board of Governors of the Westminster Kennel Club has made the difficult decision to postpone our January 2022 show until a later date in 2022."

The current uptick in COVID-19 cases also has impacted the schedules of numerous Broadway shows, the Critics Choice Awards, the Governors Awards, AFI Awards, the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards and the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.