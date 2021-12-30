Trending
Dec. 30, 2021 / 12:52 PM

Meghan King thanks fans for support after Cuffe Biden Owens split

By Annie Martin
Meghan King thanks fans for support after Cuffe Biden Owens split
Meghan King thanked fans following news of her separation from Cuffe Biden Owens. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Meghan King is feeling grateful for her fans following her split from her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens.

The 37-year-old television personality thanked fans in a post Thursday on Instagram Stories after announcing her separation from Owens earlier this week.

"Thank you for all your messages," King wrote. "Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you."

King and Owens recently split after two months of marriage.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows -- and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," King said Monday on Instagram Stories.

"I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams," she added. "At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

King and Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden, married in October. King was previously married to Brad McDill and Jim Edmonds and has three children, daughter Aspen and twin sons Hayes and Hart, with Edmonds.

In the wake of the split, King is spending time with her kids and her parents in Florida.

Meghan King is spending time with family following news of her separation from Cuffe Biden Owens. Photo by meghanking/Instagram

In a statement Wednesday to Page Six, King denied that distance played a role in her split from Owens.

"Cuffe lived with me," King said. "We didn't have any distance."

"We lived together every day since the day we met," she added.

King is known for starring on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She left the Bravo reality series in 2018.

