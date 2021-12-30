Meghan King thanks fans for support after Cuffe Biden Owens split

"Thank you for all your messages," King wrote. "Thank you for holding space for me. Thank you for lifting me up. You all are good people and I appreciate you."
"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows -- and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," King said Monday on Instagram Stories.
"I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams," she added. "At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."
In the wake of the split, King is spending time with her kids and her parents in Florida.
Meghan King is spending time with family following news of her separation from Cuffe Biden Owens. Photo by meghanking/Instagram
"Cuffe lived with me," King said. "We didn't have any distance."
"We lived together every day since the day we met," she added.