Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Patti Smith, Tiger Woods

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- British author Rudyard Kipling in 1865

-- Japan's World War II Prime Minister Hideki Tojo in 1884

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley in 1928

-- Actor/dancer Russ Tamblyn in 1934 (age 87)

-- Actor Joseph Bologna in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sandy Koufax in 1935 (age 86)

-- Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey in 1937 (age 84)

-- Television director James Burrows in 1940 (age 81)

-- Monkees member Mike Nesmith in 1942

-- Monkees member Davy Jones in 1945

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock musician and producer Jeff Lynne in 1947 (age 75)

-- Television personality Meredith Vieira in 1953 (age 68)

-- Former Today host Matt Lauer in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Tracey Ullman in 1959 (age 62)

-- Political commentator Sean Hannity in 1961 (age 60)

-- Golfer Tiger Woods in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Lucy Punch in 1977 (age 44)

-- Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Eliza Dushku in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Kristin Kreuk in 1982 (age 39)

-- Basketball star LeBron James in 1984 (age 37)

-- Singer Ellie Goulding in 1986 (age 35)