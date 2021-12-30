Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Patti Smith, Tiger Woods

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Patti Smith, Tiger Woods
Patti Smith arrives on the red carpet at the screening of "The Seagull" at Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center on May 10, 2018, in New York City. The musician turns 75 on December 30. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- British author Rudyard Kipling in 1865

-- Japan's World War II Prime Minister Hideki Tojo in 1884

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley in 1928

-- Actor/dancer Russ Tamblyn in 1934 (age 87)

-- Actor Joseph Bologna in 1934

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sandy Koufax in 1935 (age 86)

File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI

-- Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey in 1937 (age 84)

-- Television director James Burrows in 1940 (age 81)

-- Monkees member Mike Nesmith in 1942

-- Monkees member Davy Jones in 1945

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock musician and producer Jeff Lynne in 1947 (age 75)

-- Television personality Meredith Vieira in 1953 (age 68)

-- Former Today host Matt Lauer in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Tracey Ullman in 1959 (age 62)

-- Political commentator Sean Hannity in 1961 (age 60)

-- Golfer Tiger Woods in 1975 (age 46)

Advertisement

File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI

-- Actor Lucy Punch in 1977 (age 44)

-- Singer/actor Tyrese Gibson in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Eliza Dushku in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Kristin Kreuk in 1982 (age 39)

-- Basketball star LeBron James in 1984 (age 37)

-- Singer Ellie Goulding in 1986 (age 35)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

PNC Championship: Team Daly edges second-place Tiger Woods, son Charlie 'Fast & Furious 10' delayed to May 2023 'Death to 2021': Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman join Netflix special Monkees singer Michael Nesmith dies at 78

Latest Headlines

In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Entertainment News // 34 minutes ago
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- 2021 saw the deaths of dozens of artists who helped shape the world of music, literature, television and film for generations.
LL Cool J 'New Years Rockin' Eve' performance canceled after positive COVID-19 test
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
LL Cool J 'New Years Rockin' Eve' performance canceled after positive COVID-19 test
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- LL Cool J's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" performance was canceled Tuesday after he announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 14 hours ago
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a preview of its video for "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
'Cobra Kai' stars prepare to take a leap in Season 4 clip
TV // 14 hours ago
'Cobra Kai' stars prepare to take a leap in Season 4 clip
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to "The Karate Kid" starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fourth season Friday on Netflix.
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Teen Mom" alum Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, paid tribute to Sophia's father, Derek Underwood, on the 13th anniversary of his death.
Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend: 'Happy birthday to my forever'
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend: 'Happy birthday to my forever'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen voiced her love for her husband, singer and "The Voice" coach John Legend, on his 43rd birthday.
Ciara says her kids will watch her on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Ciara says her kids will watch her on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Ciara teased "sweet surprises" and "amazing performers" to come during this year's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" special.
Sofia Vergara voices love for Joe Manganiello on his 45th birthday
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Sofia Vergara voices love for Joe Manganiello on his 45th birthday
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara dedicated to a post to Joe Manganiello on his birthday.
Temuera Morrison says reprising Boba Fett was 'exciting comeback'
TV // 17 hours ago
Temuera Morrison says reprising Boba Fett was 'exciting comeback'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe," is available to stream on Disney+.
Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa 'workin on' having kids
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa 'workin on' having kids
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young started documenting her fertility journey with her husband, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Amy Schneider wins 20th game of 'Jeopardy!'
Amy Schneider wins 20th game of 'Jeopardy!'
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
'Don't Look Up' tops Netflix viewership list
'Don't Look Up' tops Netflix viewership list
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement