Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 30, 2021 / 9:47 AM

Dr. Dre to pay $100 million in divorce settlement

By Annie Martin
1/5
Dr. Dre to pay $100 million in divorce settlement
Dr. Dre finalized (R) his divorce from Nicole Young and will pay her $100 million under the terms of their settlement. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Dr. Dre has reached a divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Nicole Young.

The 56-year-old rapper and music producer, born Andre Romelle Young, finalized his divorce from Young, 51, and will pay her $100 million under the terms of their settlement, NBC News reported Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sources said Dre will pay Young $50 million immediately and another $50 million in one year. Young is not eligible for spousal support.

In addition, Young will keep all of her jewelry and four vehicles: a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine and Spyder motorcycle. She is required to move out of the pair's Malibu home by the end of the month and must pay for her own legal fees.

Dre will keep his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts, along with all Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.

He will also keep seven of the couple's properties, including two homes in Calabasas, and six vehicles.

TMZ confirmed the news and said Young previously contested the couple's prenup.

Young filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage. The pair have two children, son Truice, 24, and daughter Truly, 20.

Advertisement

Read More

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce David Henrie, wife Maria expecting third child after miscarriages Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Married at First Sight Australia' star Chris Jensen is engaged
Entertainment News // 30 minutes ago
'Married at First Sight Australia' star Chris Jensen is engaged
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Married at First Sight Australia" star Chris Jensen proposed to Tayla Made at Airlie Beach in Queensland.
David Henrie, wife Maria expecting third child after miscarriages
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
David Henrie, wife Maria expecting third child after miscarriages
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- David Henrie, who played Justin Russo on "Wizards of Waverly Place," is expecting a baby boy with his wife, Maria Cahill.
Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'
Movies // 1 hour ago
Dwayne Johnson says there's 'no chance' he will return for more 'Fast & Furious'
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- "Jungle Cruise" and "Red Notice" star Dwayne Johnson is maintaining his vow to never appear in another "Fast & Furious" movie with Vin Diesel.
Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Palm Springs Film Festival canceled; Westminster Dog Show delayed due to COVID-19
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- California's Palm Springs Film Festival, which was scheduled to run Jan. 7-17, has been canceled due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19.
Torrin, 14, wins 'The Voice Kids' in the U.K.
TV // 2 hours ago
Torrin, 14, wins 'The Voice Kids' in the U.K.
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Torrin, a 14-year-old singer-songwriter from Oxfordshire, was crowned the winner of Britain's "The Voice Kids 2021" on Wednesday night.
'Music Man' performances canceled until Hugh Jackman returns Jan. 6
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Music Man' performances canceled until Hugh Jackman returns Jan. 6
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Performances of the Broadway revival of "The Music Man" have been canceled through Jan. 5.
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
In memoriam: Celebrity deaths of 2021
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- 2021 saw the deaths of dozens of artists who helped shape the world of music, literature, television and film for generations.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Patti Smith, Tiger Woods
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 30: Patti Smith, Tiger Woods
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Musician Patti Smith turns 75 and golfer Tiger Woods turns 46, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 30.
LL Cool J 'New Years Rockin' Eve' performance canceled after positive COVID-19 test
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
LL Cool J 'New Years Rockin' Eve' performance canceled after positive COVID-19 test
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- LL Cool J's "New Year's Rockin' Eve" performance was canceled Tuesday after he announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 20 hours ago
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a preview of its video for "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Amy Schneider wins 20th game of 'Jeopardy!'
Amy Schneider wins 20th game of 'Jeopardy!'
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement