Dr. Dre to pay $100 million in divorce settlement

Dr. Dre finalized (R) his divorce from Nicole Young and will pay her $100 million under the terms of their settlement. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Dr. Dre has reached a divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Nicole Young. The 56-year-old rapper and music producer, born Andre Romelle Young, finalized his divorce from Young, 51, and will pay her $100 million under the terms of their settlement, NBC News reported Wednesday. Advertisement

Sources said Dre will pay Young $50 million immediately and another $50 million in one year. Young is not eligible for spousal support.

In addition, Young will keep all of her jewelry and four vehicles: a Rolls Royce, Range Rover, Escalade limousine and Spyder motorcycle. She is required to move out of the pair's Malibu home by the end of the month and must pay for her own legal fees.

Dre will keep his master recordings, trademarks and interests in various partnerships and trusts, along with all Apple stocks, which includes the proceeds from the sale of Beats by Dre.

He will also keep seven of the couple's properties, including two homes in Calabasas, and six vehicles.

TMZ confirmed the news and said Young previously contested the couple's prenup.

Young filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage. The pair have two children, son Truice, 24, and daughter Truly, 20.