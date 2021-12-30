David Henrie, wife Maria expecting third child after miscarriages

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- David Henrie is going to be a dad of three.

The 32-year-old actor is expecting his third child, a baby boy, with his wife, Maria Cahill.

Henrie shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with Cahill and their two children, daughter Pia Philomena, 2, and their son, James Thomas, 1.

"Maria and I were really wracking our brains on what to get our son James for his first birthday... #3 #bigbrother," he captioned the post.

Henrie and Cahill have experienced multiple miscarriages in the past. Henrie reflected on the losses in a post on Instagram Stories.

"As I sit here overlooking the ocean I am a bit overwhelmed with gratitude for how awesome my life has been the past couple years. Christmas Day 2019 my wife suffered her 4th miscarriage and thought from then on that Christmas would be a day of mourning... However, God had other plans... Christmas Day 2020 she gave birth naturally to my son James," the actor wrote.

"Now this past year she suffered yet another miscarriage, our 5th. I'm proud of her because she did what needed to be done to heal, and now we've been given another chance with our 3rd child and we are hopefully clear of miscarriage danger," he said.

Henrie voiced support for other people who are struggling with miscarriages.

"A lot of people don't talk about miscarriage, but it's real and it's traumatizing in ways you may not even be aware. Pls reach out for help. And always know your little angels above are smiling down on you," he said.

Henrie and Cahill married in April 2017 with Henrie's Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera in attendance.

Henrie played Justin Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired for four seasons on Disney Channel from 2007 to 2012. He is also known for portraying Luke on How I Met Your Mother.