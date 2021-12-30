Amanda Gorman shares hopes for future in New Year's poem

1/3

Amanda Gorman released the poem "New Day's Lyric" ahead of the new year. File Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- Amanda Gorman shares her hopes for 2022 and beyond in a new poem. The 23-year-old poet and activist, who performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration, released the poem "New Day's Lyric" on Wednesday ahead of the new year.

In the poem, Gorman encourages people to unite and overcome the challenges of the past year.

"This hope is our door, our portal / Even if we never get back to normal / Someday we can venture beyond it / To leave the known and take the first steps / So let us not return to what was normal / But reach toward what is next," she writes.

Gorman performed the poem in a collaboration with Instagram.

"I wrote A New Day's Lyric both to celebrate the new year & honor both the hurt & the humanity of the last one," Gorman wrote on Instagram. "I'm always shy to quote my own poems, but I believe it in my bones when I say: Come, look up with kindness yet, for wherever we come together, we will forever overcome."

Gorman encouraged people to donate to the International Rescue Committee.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Gorman said love is the driving force in her work.

"There's so much that keeps me going. I think if I were to sum it up in one word, it wouldn't even necessarily be hope. I think it would be love, which I persist [with] even when times seem hopeless and helpless," she said. "And it's love, for example, for my family, for my craft, love for the future, love for my country, love for change, and possibilities."

Gorman performed her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Biden's inauguration in January. She released her most recent book, Call Us What We Carry, this month.