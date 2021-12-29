Sofia Vergara voices love for Joe Manganiello on his 45th birthday

1/5

Sofia Vergara (R) dedicated to a post to Joe Manganiello on his birthday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Sofia Vergara is celebrating her husband Joe Manganiello's 45th birthday. The 49-year-old actress marked the occasion Tuesday by dedicating a post to Manganiello on Instagram. Advertisement

Vergara shared a photo of herself putting an arm around Manganiello as they pose in front of a birthday cake with lit candles.

"Happy bday to you my divino husband!!! I love you so much!!!" she captioned the post.

Vergara later posted a photo from Manganiello's birthday dinner. The picture shows Manganiello giving Vergara a kiss on her head.

"Bday dinner," Vergara wrote.

Manganiello shared a slideshow of photos on his own account. One picture shows him posing with his birthday cake, while another shows him with his dog on his lap at his birthday dinner.

Vergara said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in June that their dog Bubbles prefers Manganiello over her.

"I don't have a dog. It's not mine," the actress said. "It's like, I don't even know why I live with them anymore."

"She arrived and completely ignored me, went straight to him," she added of Bubbles. "She has taken everything that was mine ... She has taken my husband. My bed ... They sleep together, and I sleep there on the other side."

Vergara and Manganiello married in November 2015.

Vergara is known for playing Gloria Degaldo-Pritchett on Modern Family and will portray cartel boss Griselda Blanco in a new Netflix series. Manganiello played Alcide Herveaux on True Blood and stars in the Magic Mike films.