LL Cool J 'New Years Rockin' Eve' performance canceled after positive COVID-19 test

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- LL Cool J will not perform on ABC's New Year's Rockin' Eve after testing positive for COVID-19.
"I know it's disappointing to the millions of fans, but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I'll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE," LL Cool J said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter and Billboard. "We were ready, and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!"