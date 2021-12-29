Katy Perry says daughter Daisy brought her joy, perspective

1/5

Katy Perry (L), pictured with Orlando Bloom, discussed motherhood and her Las Vegas residency show on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Katy Perry says daughter Daisy brought her everything she was looking for in life. The 37-year-old singer and television personality discussed motherhood and her Las Vegas residency show during Wednesday's episode of Good Morning America. Advertisement

Perry gave birth to Daisy Dove, her daughter with her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom, in August 2020. She will launch her Play residency show at Resorts World in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

On GMA, Perry reflected on how becoming a mom has changed her life since the last time she was on tour in March 2020.

"Well, between then and now, I was able to have a baby, which changed my life and brought me balance and perspective and priority and so much joy. Everything I was looking for, I really found when I met her," she said.

Perry also gave a behind-the-scenes look at her residency show, which she described as Honey I Shrunk the Kids meets PeeWee's Playhouse.

"A lot of my shows have been figuratively larger-than-life, but I play a doll in this show, so everything is three times the size of me," Perry said.

"We know what our audience is -- people are here to have fun; people are here to let loose," she added.

LARGER THAN LIFE: Pop superstar @katyperry takes us behind the scenes of her new residency in Sin City!#Play @KayleeHartunghttps://t.co/LfDV6B2Ofp pic.twitter.com/DuKDwt4x6j— Good Morning America (@GMA) December 29, 2021

Perry released her sixth studio album, Smile, in August 2020.

