Dec. 29, 2021 / 10:34 AM

Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa 'workin on' having kids

By Annie Martin

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa say they're "workin on" having kids together.

El Moussa, 40, responded to a fan Tuesday on Instagram Stories who asked when he and Young will have children.

"We're workin on it!" he wrote.

Young also started documenting her fertility journey on TikTok. She posted a video from a fertility clinic Tuesday, saying she had just had an ultrasound to check her follicles in order to possibly freeze more of her eggs.

"I have six on one side, and then on the other side I have a cyst. Which is fine, they just monitor it, but she could not find any follicles on that side," Young said.

"If we decide to move forward, we will start the process next week to get me ready for the egg-freezing in January. Last time I did this, I got six healthy eggs," she added. "So I have six on ice right now."

Young said she's had "low fertility and low egg count" in the past.

@heatherraeelmoussa

Going to be sharing my fertility process on ig, hope this can help some of you ladies ##fertility ##fertilityjourney ♬ original sound - HeatherRaeElMoussa

El Moussa has two children, daughter Taylor and son Brayden, with his ex-wife and Flip or Flop co-star, Christina Haack. He and Young married in California in October.

"If you had asked me four years ago I would've told you I was never getting married again and honestly I didn't even think I would find love. Then one day Heather jumped onto my boat, looked at me, smiled and the rest is history. Thank god for that day," El Moussa wrote on Instagram at the time.

Young stars on the Netflix reality series Selling Sunset, while El Moussa stars on the HGTV series Flip or Flop.

