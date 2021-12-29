Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 29, 2021 / 1:23 PM

Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death

By Annie Martin
1/5
Farrah Abraham, daughter Sophia honor Derek Underwood on anniversary of his death
Farrah Abraham (L) and her daughter, Sophia, paid tribute to Sophia's father, Derek Underwood, on the 13th anniversary of his death. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Farrah Abraham and her daughter, Sophia, are honoring Derek Underwood on the anniversary of his death.

The 30-year-old television personality and Sophia, 12, paid tribute to Underwood, Abraham's late boyfriend and Sophia's father, on the 13th anniversary of his death Tuesday.

Advertisement

Abraham shared photos on Instagram of flowers and a wreath at Underwood's grave. The headstone now features the word "Father."

"13 years later, I'm grateful I see 'FATHER' on your headstone today," Abraham captioned the post. "I'm grateful for our family, I've learned more about the human condition, bereavement, trauma, loss, & depression. Your life has made a world of difference to mine and so many others."

"In Living Memory, Peace & Love to DEREK UNDERWOOD, The Love Of My Life & FATHER to our amazing & blessed @sophialabraham," she said. "A thank you, A good bye, A Always in my mind, giving me strength to make the world a better place. Blessed."

Advertisement

Sophia also posted photos from Underwood's grave.

"Love You Dad (thank you to my family for making this all possible," she wrote.

Advertisement

Abraham was pregnant with Sophia when Underwood died in a car crash in December 2008. Abraham's pregnancy was documented on the MTV reality series 16 & Pregnant, and she would go on to star on Teen Mom.

Abraham and Sophia previously honored Underwood on what would have been his 30th birthday in May 2020.

"With all the emotion, love & strength at this time, never forgetting the tragic accident but also just as hard are Happy Birthday days- for my best friend, for my soul mate, my love of my life & Sophia's father today marks your 30th birthday," Abraham wrote on Instagram

Advertisement

Abraham was fired from Teen Mom in 2017. She has since appeared on the reality series Ex on the Beach.

Read More

Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa 'workin on' having kids Katy Perry says daughter Daisy brought her joy, perspective Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Music // 39 minutes ago
NCT 127 tease 'Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)' music video
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a preview of its video for "Sticker (Will Not Fear Remix)," a remix for the "iScreaM" project.
'Cobra Kai' stars prepare to take a leap in Season 4 clip
TV // 57 minutes ago
'Cobra Kai' stars prepare to take a leap in Season 4 clip
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to "The Karate Kid" starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fourth season Friday on Netflix.
Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend: 'Happy birthday to my forever'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen celebrates John Legend: 'Happy birthday to my forever'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Chrissy Teigen voiced her love for her husband, singer and "The Voice" coach John Legend, on his 43rd birthday.
Ciara says her kids will watch her on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Ciara says her kids will watch her on 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Ciara teased "sweet surprises" and "amazing performers" to come during this year's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" special.
Sofia Vergara voices love for Joe Manganiello on his 45th birthday
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Sofia Vergara voices love for Joe Manganiello on his 45th birthday
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" actress Sofia Vergara dedicated to a post to Joe Manganiello on his birthday.
Temuera Morrison says reprising Boba Fett was 'exciting comeback'
TV // 3 hours ago
Temuera Morrison says reprising Boba Fett was 'exciting comeback'
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe," is available to stream on Disney+.
Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa 'workin on' having kids
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa 'workin on' having kids
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young started documenting her fertility journey with her husband, "Flip or Flop" star Tarek El Moussa.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalized their divorce more than 10 years after their split.
Katy Perry says daughter Daisy brought her joy, perspective
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Katy Perry says daughter Daisy brought her joy, perspective
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Katy Perry discussed motherhood and her Las Vegas residency show on "Good Morning America."
HGTV's Sabrina Soto engaged to chef Dean Sheremet
TV // 5 hours ago
HGTV's Sabrina Soto engaged to chef Dean Sheremet
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- HGTV's Sabrina Soto has announced on Instagram her engagement to celebrity chef Dean Sheremet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren
Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals new bald look, struggles with alopecia
Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19; 'Music Man' shows canceled
Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19; 'Music Man' shows canceled
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver finalize divorce
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement