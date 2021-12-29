Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 29, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Danny McBride, Paula Poundstone

By UPI Staff
1/5
Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Danny McBride, Paula Poundstone
Danny McBride arrives on the red carpet ahead of Sir Ridley Scott's hand and footprint ceremony in front of TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 17, 2017. The actor turns 45 on December 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh, who patented a waterproof fabric, in 1766

-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800

-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808

-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879

-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925

-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932 (age 89)

-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934

-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936

-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 83)

File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Rick Danko in 1943

-- Singer Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950

-- Singer Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 70)

-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 62)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Advertisement

-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 57)

-- Television journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 32)

-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 26)

-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 25)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Read More

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war

Latest Headlines

'Westworld' prepared Clifton Collins Jr. for 'Jockey'
Movies // 2 minutes ago
'Westworld' prepared Clifton Collins Jr. for 'Jockey'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Clifton Collins Jr. explains the difference between the horses he rode on "Westworld" and those in his new movie, "Jockey."
Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19; 'Music Man' shows canceled
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19; 'Music Man' shows canceled
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Actor Hugh Jackman announced Tuesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, as his Broadway show, "The Music Man," canceled performances through the weekend.
Pentagon share schedule for 'Invite U' EP
Music // 14 hours ago
Pentagon share schedule for 'Invite U' EP
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group Pentagon will release a track list, concept photos and music video teasers for its mini album "Invite U."
'Cobra Kai' stars go fishing in Season 4 clip
TV // 14 hours ago
'Cobra Kai' stars go fishing in Season 4 clip
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to "The Karate Kid" starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fourth season Friday on Netflix.
'Ain't Too Proud' to close on Broadway in January
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
'Ain't Too Proud' to close on Broadway in January
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" will end its Broadway run in January 2022.
'Cheer' stars struggle with fame, scandal in Season 2 trailer
TV // 15 hours ago
'Cheer' stars struggle with fame, scandal in Season 2 trailer
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Cheer," a sports docuseries following the Navarro College cheerleading team, will return for a second season on Netflix in January.
Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis to perform during TikTok New Year's Eve stream
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis to perform during TikTok New Year's Eve stream
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty will headline the TikTok New Year's Eve concert live stream.
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Will & Grace" actress Debra Messing paid tribute to Lori Davis, the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase.
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer coming Jan. 1
TV // 17 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer coming Jan. 1
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The BBC will unveil a trailer for the sixth and final season of "Peaky Blinders" on New Year's Day.
'Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina introduces newborn daughter
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
'Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina introduces newborn daughter
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Falynn Pina shared a first photo of Emma Sang, her daughter with her fiancé, Jaylan Banks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren
Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19; 'Music Man' shows canceled
Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19; 'Music Man' shows canceled
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement