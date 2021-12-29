Famous birthdays for Dec. 29: Danny McBride, Paula Poundstone

1/5

Danny McBride arrives on the red carpet ahead of Sir Ridley Scott's hand and footprint ceremony in front of TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 17, 2017. The actor turns 45 on December 29. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

-- Scottish chemist Charles Macintosh, who patented a waterproof fabric, in 1766

-- Industrialist Charles Goodyear in 1800

-- Andrew Johnson, 17th president of the United States, in 1808

-- Gen. Billy Mitchell, father of the U.S. Air Force, in 1879

-- Golf course designer Pete Dye in 1925

-- Actor Inga Swenson in 1932 (age 89)

-- Actor Ed Flanders in 1934

-- Actor Mary Tyler Moore in 1936

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ray Nitschke in 1936

-- Actor Jon Voight in 1938 (age 83)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Rick Danko in 1943

-- Singer Marianne Faithfull in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Ted Danson in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Jon Polito in 1950

-- Singer Yvonne Elliman in 1951 (age 70)

-- Comedian Paula Poundstone in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Michael Cudlitz in 1964 (age 57)

-- Television journalist Ashleigh Banfield in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Jude Law in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Mekhi Phifer in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Danny McBride in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Diego Luna in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Alison Brie in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Iain De Caestecker in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Jane Levy in 1989 (age 32)

-- Actor Ross Lynch in 1995 (age 26)

-- Actor Dylan Minnette in 1996 (age 25)