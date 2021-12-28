Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 28, 2021 / 11:36 AM

Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis to perform during TikTok New Year's Eve stream

By Annie Martin
1/5
Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis to perform during TikTok New Year's Eve stream
Charlie Puth will headline the TikTok New Year's Eve concert live stream. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- TikTok will ring in 2022 with a New Year's Eve concert live stream.

The video-sharing app said Monday that Charlie Puth, Kali Uchis and Rico Nasty will headline the event Friday.

Advertisement

The stream will begin at 9 p.m. EST and end at 10:15 p.m. Puth will perform first, followed by Uchis and Nasty.

Each artist will perform on a different floor of TikTok Towers, an apartment-themed set where the event will take place. The floors are designed to suit each artist's set.

In addition, popular content creators averagefashionblogger, scarlet_may.1, tracy.ok, cristiandennis, tyshonlawrence and 8illy will make appearances.

TikTok has more than 1 billion monthly users. The top music artists on the app in 2021 based on overall catalog video views were Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, PoppHunna, Olivia Rodrigo and Cardi B.

Puth last released the single "After All" with Elton John. Uchis most recently released the song "Another Day in America" with Ozuna, while Nasty released the single "Money" featuring Flo Milli.

Advertisement

Read More

LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey to sing on New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce booked for 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash' Bobby Bones, Rachel Smith to host 'New Year's Eve Live' special for CBS What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Ain't Too Proud' to close on Broadway in January
Entertainment News // 1 minute ago
'Ain't Too Proud' to close on Broadway in January
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations" will end its Broadway run in January 2022.
'Cheer' stars struggle with fame, scandal in Season 2 trailer
TV // 38 minutes ago
'Cheer' stars struggle with fame, scandal in Season 2 trailer
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Cheer," a sports docuseries following the Navarro College cheerleading team, will return for a second season on Netflix in January.
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Will & Grace" actress Debra Messing paid tribute to Lori Davis, the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase.
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer coming Jan. 1
TV // 2 hours ago
'Peaky Blinders' Season 6 trailer coming Jan. 1
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The BBC will unveil a trailer for the sixth and final season of "Peaky Blinders" on New Year's Day.
'Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina introduces newborn daughter
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Real Housewives of Atlanta's Falynn Pina introduces newborn daughter
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Falynn Pina shared a first photo of Emma Sang, her daughter with her fiancé, Jaylan Banks.
'Today' hosts wish Savannah Guthrie a happy 50th birthday
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Today' hosts wish Savannah Guthrie a happy 50th birthday
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker and other "Today" stars posted tributes to Savannah Guthrie on her birthday.
'Queer Eye' stars visit Texas in Season 6 trailer
TV // 3 hours ago
'Queer Eye' stars visit Texas in Season 6 trailer
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski will return in Season 6 of the Netflix series "Queer Eye."
Midwives celebrate birth in 'Call the Midwife' sneak peak
TV // 3 hours ago
Midwives celebrate birth in 'Call the Midwife' sneak peak
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Season 11 of "Call the Midwife" is set to premiere on the BBC Sunday.
David Byrne reworks Broadway's 'American Utopia' instead of canceling for COVID
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
David Byrne reworks Broadway's 'American Utopia' instead of canceling for COVID
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter David Byrne has announced he is reworking his Broadway show, "American Utopia," instead of outright canceling performances because of breakthrough cases of COVID-19.
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer
Movies // 4 hours ago
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A new trailer for the Warner Bros.' movie, "The Batman," is now online.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren
Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
Meghan King confirms split from Cuffe Biden Owens: 'I'm shocked and saddened'
Meghan King confirms split from Cuffe Biden Owens: 'I'm shocked and saddened'
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer
Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz clash, flirt in new 'Batman' trailer
Billie Lourd reflects on grief 5 years after Carrie Fisher's death
Billie Lourd reflects on grief 5 years after Carrie Fisher's death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement