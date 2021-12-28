Trending
Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Sienna Miller, Joe Manganiello

By UPI Staff
1/3
Sienna Miller attends LACMA's Art+Film 10th annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6. The actor turns 40 on December 28. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Woodrow Wilson, 28th president of the United States, in 1856

-- Jazz pianist Earl "Fatha" Hines in 1903

-- Comic book writer and character creator Stan Lee in 1922

-- Actor Martin Milner in 1931

-- Actor Maggie Smith in 1934 (age 87)

-- Entrepreneur Philip Anschutz in 1939 (age 82)

File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI

-- Rock musician Edgar Winter in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Denzel Washington in 1954 (age 67)

-- TV personality Gayle King in 1954 (age 67)

-- Chinese activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo in 1955

-- Comedian Seth Meyers in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Joe Manganiello in 1976 (age 45)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Singer John Legend, born John Roger Stephens, in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Noomi Rapace in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Sienna Miller in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Mackenzie Rosman in 1989 (age 32)

-- Singer David Archuleta in 1990 (age 31)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Adam Peaty in 1994 (age 27)

-- Actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in 2001 (age 20)

-- Actor Miles Brown in 2004 (age 17)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

