Dec. 28, 2021 / 11:14 AM

Debra Messing mourns death of Will Chase's ex-wife: 'We were chosen family'

By Annie Martin
Debra Messing paid tribute to Lori Davis, the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Debra Messing is mourning the death of her friend and "chosen family" Lori Davis.

The 53-year-old actress paid tribute to Davis, the ex-wife of her former partner Will Chase, in an Instagram post Monday.

Messing shared a slideshow of photos that included pictures of herself with Davis throughout the years.

"I can't believe you're gone. No doubt, heaven has a new bright light," Messing captioned the post. "It's not fair. You're so good. So loving, funny, nurturing, loyal, open, optimistic, and ready to celebrate... anything."

Messing then reflected on her "unique bond" with Davis.

"Lori was my ex-partner's ex-wife. Yes, that's right. And the mother to 2 spectacular girls who I had the opportunity to fall in love with, and who became the sisters my boy never had," Messing wrote.

"We loved each other's children and in turn developed a beautiful friendship," she said. "We came to every school musical in Princeton, every Kidz Theatre production, we went to Broadway musicals together and she took them to Six Flags. It was special because it was entirely chosen."

Messing said she and Davis "connected recently" to write college application letters of recommendation for each other's children.

"We rooted for each other. We sent singing happy birthday videos to each other, and she helped me celebrate my 50th birthday. We were chosen family," Messing said.

"Many many hearts are shattered right now. Please say a prayer for her family. And remember, we are guaranteed nothing," she concluded the post.

Chase and Davis were married from 1998 to 2008 and have two daughters, Daisy, 22, and Gracie, 20. Messing and Chase co-starred on Smash and dated from 2011 to 2014.

Messing is known for playing Grace Adler on the NBC series Will & Grace.

