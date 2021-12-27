Nick Cannon shares Christmas photos of him with his kids after son Zen's death

1/5

Nick Cannon shared a gallery of photos of him with all seven of his children as he wished his followers a Merry Christmas this weekend. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon shared on social media photos of him with all of his children, weeks after his infant son Zen died of brain cancer. "Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!!" the 41-year-old TV and radio personality captioned photos of him smiling with his four oldest children in front of a festively decorated tree, wearing matching red and black plaid pajamas with his 6-month-old twins Zilly and Zion and cradling Zen outside, shortly before his death. Advertisement

The post has gotten more than 500,000 "likes."

Cannon announced Dec. 7 that Zen -- his only child with Alyssa Scott -- recently had died when he was 5 months old.

Zillion and Zion are Cannon's children with Abby De La Rosa. He also shares 1-year-old daughter Powerful and 4-year-old son Golden with Brittany Bell, and 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.