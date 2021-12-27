Nick Cannon shares Christmas photos of him with his kids after son Zen's death

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The Masked Singer host Nick Cannon shared on social media photos of him with all of his children, weeks after his infant son Zen died of brain cancer.
"Merry Christmas to All and to All Goodnight! Love The Cannons!!" the 41-year-old TV and radio personality captioned photos of him smiling with his four oldest children in front of a festively decorated tree, wearing matching red and black plaid pajamas with his 6-month-old twins Zilly and Zion and cradling Zen outside, shortly before his death.