Dec. 27, 2021 / 6:55 AM

'Big Little Lies,' 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58

By Karen Butler
'Big Little Lies,' 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58
Canadian writer, director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée has died at the age of 58. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Canadian writer, director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée -- famous for helming Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club -- has died at the age of 58.

Deadline.com reported Sunday night that Vallée died suddenly at his cabin outside of Quebec City.

The Hollywood Reporter said the cause of his death was not immediately disclosed.

Vallée's other credits included Black List, C.R.A.Z.Y.,The Young Victoria, Cafe de Flore, Wild and Sharp Objects.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently. He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy," his producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement.

"Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed. He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me. The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

HBO, which collaborated with the Emmy winner on several projects, also is mourning his death.

"Jean-Marc Vallée was a brilliant, fiercely dedicated filmmaker, a truly phenomenal talent who infused every scene with a deeply visceral, emotional truth," the cable network said in a statement. "He was also a hugely caring man who invested his whole self alongside every actor he directed."

Vallée is survived by his sons, Alex and Émile, and siblings Marie-Josée Vallée, Stéphane Tousignant and Gérald Vallée.

Notable deaths of 2021

Director Jean-Marc Vallée arrives at the world premiere of "Demolition" at Roy Thomson Hall on opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada, on September 10, 2015. The director of "Big Little Lies" and "Dallas Buyers Club" died December 26. He was 58. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
TV // 4 hours ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 makes Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) pay off for both new and old fans, introduces endearing new characters and turns the young cast into mentors.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Savannah Guthrie, Chloe Bridges
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Savannah Guthrie, Chloe Bridges
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- News correspondent Savannah Guthrie turns 50 and actor Chloe Bridges turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 27.
Jojo announces engagement to Dexter Darden
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Jojo announces engagement to Dexter Darden
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Jojo has announced she is engaged to "Saved by the Bell" and "The Maze Runner" star Dexter Darden.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $83 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Jared Leto, Eden Sher
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Jared Leto, Eden Sher
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Actor Jared Leto turns 50 and actor Eden Sher turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 26.
2 more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
2 more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Two more members of the South Korean pop supergroup BTS have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after vocalist Suga was diagnosed with the virus, the group's managers said Saturday.
'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25
TV // 1 day ago
'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The 19th century British romance, "Bridgerton," will kick off its second season on March 25, Netflix announced Saturday.
Weekend performances of Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' canceled
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Weekend performances of Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' canceled
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Weekend performances of Broadway's "The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, have been canceled as the number of COVID-19 cases rise in New York City.
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share first photo of infant son
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share first photo of infant son
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney shared a photo of their infant son for the first time this weekend.
Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week
Music // 1 day ago
Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songrwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
