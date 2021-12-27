Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams get close in holiday photos

1/5

Sarah Hyland (R) shared new photos with her fiancé, Wells Adams. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are celebrating the holidays as a couple. Hyland, 31, shared new photos Sunday with Adams, 37, that showed them getting close in front of their Christmas tree. Advertisement

In one picture, Hyland and Adams share a kiss as Adams dips Hyland into a backbend. The pair wear Santa hats, with Hyland also sporting a festive red dress.

"Fosse but make it Christmas," Hyland captioned the post.

Hyland's former Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson and actor Skylar Astin were among those to leave comments.

Advertisement

"My back hurts looking at this," Ferguson jokingly said.

"Goals," Astin added.

Hyland and Adams got engaged in July 2019 after nearly two years of dating.

"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff," Hyland said on Instagram at the time.

The couple originally planned to marry in 2020 but postponed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would like next year," Hyland told E! News in November. "I know I said last year if we're not getting married next year it's never going to happen, but now I'm saying that about next year."

"We've got time," she said. "It's difficult because you want to make sure that everybody is safe and everything."

Hyland is known for playing Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, which ended in April 2020 after 11 seasons on ABC. Adams appeared as a contestant in JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and has since served as a bartender on Bachelor in Paradise.