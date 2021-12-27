Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 27, 2021 / 9:14 AM

Rihanna honors her cousin Tavon four years after his murder

By Annie Martin
1/5
Rihanna honors her cousin Tavon four years after his murder
Rihanna paid tribute to her cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne on the anniversary of his death. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Rihanna is honoring her late cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne.

The 33-year-old singer, fashion designer and businesswoman paid tribute to Alleyne in an Instagram post Sunday on the fourth anniversary of his death.

Advertisement

Rihanna shared a slideshow of photos featuring herself with Alleyne.

"miss you and dat smile cuz. #Tavon," she captioned the post.

Alleyne died at age 21 in December 2017 after being shot and killed in Barbados. Alleyne was shot several times by a man who fled the scene, and later died in the hospital.

Advertisement

At the time, Rihanna mourned Alleyne's death on Instagram.

"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence," she said.

Rihanna grew up in Barbados and was honored as a "national hero" during a ceremony on the island in November.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty," Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said.

"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your national by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go," Mottley added.

Rihanna released her most recent album, Anti, in January 2016.

Moments from Rihanna's career

Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27 , 2005. The following month her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

'Insecure' stars reflect after series finale airs on HBO Nick Cannon shares Christmas photos of him with his kids after son Zen's death Jojo announces engagement to Dexter Darden What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jenna Dewan and family wear matching pajamas in holiday photos
Entertainment News // 19 minutes ago
Jenna Dewan and family wear matching pajamas in holiday photos
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan shared new photos featuring her fiancé, Steve Kazee, daughter Everly and son Callum.
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams get close in holiday photos
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Sarah Hyland, Wells Adams get close in holiday photos
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- "Modern Family" actress Sarah Hyland shared new photos with her fiancé, "The Bachelorette" alum Wells Adams.
'Bachelor' Nation: J.J. Lane, Kayla Hughes expecting first child
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bachelor' Nation: J.J. Lane, Kayla Hughes expecting first child
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- J.J. Lane and his wife Kayla Hughes have announced they are expecting their first child together.
Nick Cannon shares Christmas photos of him with his kids after son Zen's death
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Nick Cannon shares Christmas photos of him with his kids after son Zen's death
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon shared on social media photos of him with all of his children, weeks after his infant son Zen died of brain cancer.
'Insecure' stars reflect after series finale airs on HBO
TV // 2 hours ago
'Insecure' stars reflect after series finale airs on HBO
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The fifth and final season of the dramedy "Insecure" ended Sunday night on HBO.
'Big Little Lies,' 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Big Little Lies,' 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Canadian writer, director and producer Jean-Marc Vallée -- famous for helming "Big Little Lies" and "Dallas Buyers Club" -- has died at the age of 58.
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
TV // 7 hours ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 27 (UPI) -- 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 makes Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) pay off for both new and old fans, introduces endearing new characters and turns the young cast into mentors.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Savannah Guthrie, Chloe Bridges
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 27: Savannah Guthrie, Chloe Bridges
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- News correspondent Savannah Guthrie turns 50 and actor Chloe Bridges turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 27.
Jojo announces engagement to Dexter Darden
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Jojo announces engagement to Dexter Darden
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Jojo has announced she is engaged to "Saved by the Bell" and "The Maze Runner" star Dexter Darden.
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man: No Way Home" is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $83 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jojo announces engagement to Dexter Darden
Jojo announces engagement to Dexter Darden
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' Season 4 sweeps you up in new drama
'Big Little Lies,' 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58
'Big Little Lies,' 'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement