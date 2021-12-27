Rihanna honors her cousin Tavon four years after his murder

1/5

Rihanna paid tribute to her cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne on the anniversary of his death. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Rihanna is honoring her late cousin Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne. The 33-year-old singer, fashion designer and businesswoman paid tribute to Alleyne in an Instagram post Sunday on the fourth anniversary of his death. Advertisement

Rihanna shared a slideshow of photos featuring herself with Alleyne.

"miss you and dat smile cuz. #Tavon," she captioned the post.

Alleyne died at age 21 in December 2017 after being shot and killed in Barbados. Alleyne was shot several times by a man who fled the scene, and later died in the hospital.

Advertisement

At the time, Rihanna mourned Alleyne's death on Instagram.

"RIP cousin... can't believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence," she said.

Rihanna grew up in Barbados and was honored as a "national hero" during a ceremony on the island in November.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, but an even prouder people, we therefore present to you the designee for national hero of Barbados, Ambassador Robyn Rihanna Fenty," Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley said.

"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your national by your works, by your actions and to do credit wherever you shall go," Mottley added.

Rihanna released her most recent album, Anti, in January 2016.

Moments from Rihanna's career

Rihanna points her finger during a performance at Arthur Ashe Kids Day held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York on August 27 , 2005. The following month her album "Music of the Sun" debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard album chart. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo