Dec. 27, 2021 / 11:59 AM / Updated at 12:00 PM

Meghan King confirms split from Cuffe Biden Owens: 'I'm shocked and saddened'

By Annie Martin
Meghan King confirms split from Cuffe Biden Owens: 'I'm shocked and saddened'
Meghan King confirmed her split from Cuffe Biden Owens after two months of marriage. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Meghan King and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, are calling it quits on their marriage.

King, 37, confirmed her split from Owens, 42, Monday on Instagram Stories after two months of marriage.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows -- and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out," King wrote.

"I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams," she said. "At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

King has removed Owens' last name from her Instagram page.

Meghan King confirmed her split from Cuffe Biden Owens after two months of marriage. Photo by meghanking/Instagram Stories

King, a television personality, and Owens, an attorney and the nephew of President Joe Biden, married at an intimate wedding in October.

"We just knew. Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Owens," King wrote on Instagram at the time.

King discussed her nuptials in an interview with Brides magazine.

"Our wedding was about two things for us," she said. "Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family -- each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That's it."

King was previously married to Brad McDill and to Jim Edmonds. She has three children, daughter Aspen and twin sons Hayes and Hart, with Edmonds.

