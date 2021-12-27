Billie Lourd reflects on grief 5 years after Carrie Fisher's death

1/5

Billie Lourd (L) paid tribute to her mom, late "Star Wars" actress Carrie Fisher, on the fifth anniversary of her death. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Billie Lourd is sharing her experience with grief five years after her mom Carrie Fisher's death. The 29-year-old actress marked the fifth anniversary of Fisher's death Sunday with a tribute to her mom on Instagram. Advertisement

Lourd posted a throwback photo of herself and Fisher posing with a koala and reflected on grief in the caption.

"People always ask me what stage of grief I'm in. And my answer is never simple," Lourd wrote. "I'm in a different stage of grief in each moment of every day. My grief is a multi course meal with many complicated ingredients. An amuse bouche of bargaining followed by an anger appetizer with a side of depression, acceptance for the entree and of course a little denial for dessert."

"And that's how grief should be - all things all at once - actually there is no 'should' in grief - grief just is whatever it is for you and that is how it 'should be,'" she added. "sending my love to anyone out there who needs it."

Fisher died at age 60 on Dec. 27, 2016. Actress Debbie Reynolds, Lourd's grandmother and Fisher's mom, died a day later.

Lourd previously sent love to grieving fans during the holidays in 2019.

"It's okay if everything ain't all merry and bright. It can be a mix of all of it. And it's all okay," Lourd wrote on Instagram. "Feel all the feelings -- the good and the not so good. Eat something delish they used to love. Put on one of their favorite songs. Tell a story about them. Cry about them. Call one of their friends you haven't talked to in a while."

"Be kind and patient with yourself," she encouraged. "Don't grieve in silence. You're not alone."

Lourd is the daughter of Fisher and talent agent Bryan Lourd. She played Lt. Kaydel Ko Connix in the Star Wars sequel trilogy and is also known for her roles on Scream Queens and American Horror Story.