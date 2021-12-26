Advertisement
Dec. 26, 2021 / 4:17 PM

Jojo announces engagement to Dexter Darden

By Karen Butler
JoJo has announced her engagement to actor Dexter Darden. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Jojo has announced she is engaged to Saved by the Bell and The Maze Runner star Dexter Darden.

"Forever with YOU? Sign me UP," Jojo posted on Instagram Saturday.

"Celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!! the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!! thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one."

Jojo turned 31 on Dec. 20.

Her weekend social-media post included photos and video of 30-year-old Darden's proposal at La Concha Resort in Puerto Rico and the couple's subsequent celebration with their loved ones.

