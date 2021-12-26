Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 26, 2021 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 26, 2018 at 9:30 PM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Jared Leto, Eden Sher

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Jared Leto, Eden Sher
Jared Leto attends the premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" at the Regency Village Theatre in the Westwood section of Los Angeles on December 13. The actor turns 50 on December 26. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- Adm. George Dewey, the U.S. naval hero of Manila, in 1837

-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891

-- Mao Zedong, leader of the Chinese communist revolution, in 1893

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924

-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933

-- Producer Phil Spector in 1939

-- America's Most Wanted creator John Walsh in 1945 (age 76)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 74)

-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 73)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 67)

-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954

-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 65)

-- Drummer Lars Ulrich in 1963 (age 58)

File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI

-- Actor/singer Jared Leto in 1971 (age 50)

-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 42)

Advertisement

-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 30)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

2 more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
2 more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Two more members of the South Korean pop supergroup BTS have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after vocalist Suga was diagnosed with the virus, the group's managers said Saturday.
'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25
TV // 17 hours ago
'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The 19th century British romance, "Bridgerton," will kick off its second season on March 25, Netflix announced Saturday.
Weekend performances of Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' canceled
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Weekend performances of Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' canceled
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Weekend performances of Broadway's "The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, have been canceled as the number of COVID-19 cases rise in New York City.
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share first photo of infant son
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share first photo of infant son
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney shared a photo of their infant son for the first time this weekend.
Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week
Music // 19 hours ago
Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songrwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Jimmy Buffett, Justin Trudeau
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Jimmy Buffett, Justin Trudeau
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Singer Jimmy Buffett turns 75 and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turns 50, among the famous birthdays for December 25.
Alec Baldwin addresses shooting in pre-Christmas video posted online
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Alec Baldwin addresses shooting in pre-Christmas video posted online
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin released a pre-Christmas video online thanking supporters for their well-wishes in the wake of the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust."
BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Korean pop group BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday upon returning from the United States.
'Waitress' closes on Broadway amid rising COVID-19 cases
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Waitress' closes on Broadway amid rising COVID-19 cases
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sara Bareilles' "Waitress" has closed on Broadway as the number of COVID-19 cases in New York City rises.
Jason Bateman named 2022 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Jason Bateman named 2022 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Hasty Pudding Theatricals has declared "Ozark" actor and director Jason Batemen its 55th Man of the Year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share first photo of infant son
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share first photo of infant son
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Jimmy Buffett, Justin Trudeau
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Jimmy Buffett, Justin Trudeau
Weekend performances of Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' canceled
Weekend performances of Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' canceled
'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25
'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement