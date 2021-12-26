Famous birthdays for Dec. 26: Jared Leto, Eden Sher

1/3

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:

-- Adm. George Dewey, the U.S. naval hero of Manila, in 1837

-- Writer Henry Miller in 1891

-- Mao Zedong, leader of the Chinese communist revolution, in 1893

-- College Football Hall of Fame member Frank Broyles in 1924

-- Puppeteer Caroll Spinney in 1933

-- Producer Phil Spector in 1939

-- America's Most Wanted creator John Walsh in 1945 (age 76)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carlton Fisk in 1947 (age 74)

-- TV journalist Candy Crowley in 1948 (age 73)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ozzie Smith in 1954 (age 67)

-- Dogsled racer Susan Butcher in 1954

-- Writer David Sedaris in 1956 (age 65)

-- Drummer Lars Ulrich in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor/singer Jared Leto in 1971 (age 50)

-- Rock musician Chris Daughtry in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Beth Behrs in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Kit Harington in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Eden Sher in 1991 (age 30)