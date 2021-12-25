Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 25, 2021 / 12:48 PM

2 more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19

By Don Jacobson
2 more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19
RM of South Korean pop supergroup BTS speaks at the U.N. General Assembly on September 20. RM and vocalist Jin have tested positive for COVID-19, managers said Saturday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Two more members of the South Korean pop supergroup BTS have tested positive for COVID-19, a day after vocalist Suga was diagnosed with the virus, the group's managers said Saturday.

Vocalist Jin and rapper RM have joined Suga in testing positive for the coronavirus, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter.

Advertisement

The agency said RM initially tested negative eight days ago upon returning to South Korea following a vacation in the United States. After completing a government-mandated quarantine for overseas travel, he was tested again and showed a positive result, it said.

RM is not exhibiting any symptoms, the managers said.

Jin, meanwhile, tested negative twice earlier this month, once when he returned from a U.S. trip and again when he left quarantine. But after feeling flu-like symptoms on Saturday, he was again tested and showed a positive result for COVID-19.

Jin is experiencing mild symptoms including a light fever and is undergoing self-treatment at home, Big Hit said.

The announcement came just a day after the agency revealed that Suga had tested positive. The singer went into a mandatory 10-day quarantine and restricted contact with other BTS members.

Advertisement

Billboard's charts this week reported that Suga and Juice WRLD -- who died in 2019 -- had the best-selling song in the United States with "Girl of My Dreams." The song is part of Juice WRLD's posthumous album "Fighting Demons."

Read More

BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 BTS' 'Permission to Dance' music video passes 400M views on YouTube BTS perform 'Butter' during Crosswalk Concert on 'Late Late Show'

Latest Headlines

'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25
TV // 1 hour ago
'Bridgerton' Season 2 to debut on Netflix March 25
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- The 19th century British romance, "Bridgerton," will kick off its second season on March 25, Netflix announced Saturday.
Weekend performances of Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' canceled
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Weekend performances of Hugh Jackman's 'Music Man' canceled
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Weekend performances of Broadway's "The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, have been canceled as the number of COVID-19 cases rise in New York City.
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share first photo of infant son
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney share first photo of infant son
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney shared a photo of their infant son for the first time this weekend.
Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week
Music // 3 hours ago
Adele's '30' tops U.S. album chart for fourth week
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Singer-songrwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth week.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Jimmy Buffett, Justin Trudeau
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Jimmy Buffett, Justin Trudeau
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Singer Jimmy Buffett turns 75 and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turns 50, among the famous birthdays for December 25.
Alec Baldwin addresses shooting in pre-Christmas video posted online
Entertainment News // 20 hours ago
Alec Baldwin addresses shooting in pre-Christmas video posted online
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin released a pre-Christmas video online thanking supporters for their well-wishes in the wake of the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust."
BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 22 hours ago
BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Korean pop group BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday upon returning from the United States.
'Waitress' closes on Broadway amid rising COVID-19 cases
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Waitress' closes on Broadway amid rising COVID-19 cases
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sara Bareilles' "Waitress" has closed on Broadway as the number of COVID-19 cases in New York City rises.
Jason Bateman named 2022 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Jason Bateman named 2022 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Hasty Pudding Theatricals has declared "Ozark" actor and director Jason Batemen its 55th Man of the Year.
WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- WWE surprised viewers over the last year with the return of fan-favorite wrestlers, the Money in the Bank briefcase and sudden firings. Here are the Top 5 most shocking moments of WWE this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alec Baldwin addresses shooting in pre-Christmas video posted online
Alec Baldwin addresses shooting in pre-Christmas video posted online
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Jimmy Buffett, Justin Trudeau
Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Jimmy Buffett, Justin Trudeau
BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021
WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement