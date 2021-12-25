Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Jimmy Buffett, Justin Trudeau

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
|Advertisement
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include:
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.
They include:
-- American Red Cross founder Clara Barton in 1821
-- Hotelier Conrad Hilton in 1887
-- Robert "Believe It or Not" Ripley in 1890
-- Actor Humphrey Bogart in 1899
-- Anwar Sadat, Egyptian president/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1918
-- Actor Gary Sandy in 1945 (age 76)
-- Singer Jimmy Buffett in 1946 (age 75)
-- Singer Barbara Mandrell in 1948 (age 73)
-- Actor Sissy Spacek in 1949 (age 72)
-- Political adviser Karl Rove in 1950 (age 71)
-- Actor CCH Pounder in 1952 (age 69)
-- British singer Annie Lennox in 1954 (age 67)
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rickey Henderson in 1958 (age 63)
-- Model/photographer Helena Christensen in 1968 (age 53)
-- British singer Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong in 1971 (age 50)
-- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 1971 (age 50)