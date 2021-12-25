Famous birthdays for Dec. 25: Jimmy Buffett, Justin Trudeau

1/2

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band perform at the Hollywood Arts Park Amphitheater in Hollywood, Fla., on August 23, 2018. The singer turns 75 on December 25. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn. They include: Advertisement

-- American Red Cross founder Clara Barton in 1821

-- Hotelier Conrad Hilton in 1887

-- Robert "Believe It or Not" Ripley in 1890

-- Actor Humphrey Bogart in 1899

-- Anwar Sadat, Egyptian president/Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in 1918

-- Actor Gary Sandy in 1945 (age 76)

-- Singer Jimmy Buffett in 1946 (age 75)

-- Singer Barbara Mandrell in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Sissy Spacek in 1949 (age 72)

-- Political adviser Karl Rove in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor CCH Pounder in 1952 (age 69)

-- British singer Annie Lennox in 1954 (age 67)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rickey Henderson in 1958 (age 63)

-- Model/photographer Helena Christensen in 1968 (age 53)

-- British singer Dido Florian Cloud de Bounevialle O'Malley Armstrong in 1971 (age 50)

-- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 1971 (age 50)