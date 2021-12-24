Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 24, 2021 / 4:49 PM

Alec Baldwin addresses shooting in pre-Christmas video posted online

By Ben Hooper
Alec Baldwin addresses shooting in pre-Christmas video posted online
Alec Baldwin posted a video to his Instagram account thanking supporters for their well-wishes in the aftermath of the fatal shooting on the set of indie western "Rust." Photo by Jason Szenes/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Alec Baldwin released a pre-Christmas video online thanking supporters for their well-wishes in the wake of the fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust.

Baldwin, 63, posted a video to his Instagram account Thursday night with the caption, "Merry Christmas."

Advertisement

"I wanted to take a moment to say thank you to all the people who sent me such kind words and best wishes and strength and hope and prayers, thoughts and lots of encouragement," Baldwin said. "I got hundreds, hundreds of emails from friends, family and colleagues and people I haven't heard from in quite a while to send me strength and good wishes and so forth. I'm really grateful to them."

California's Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and other agencies are conducting ongoing investigations after an antique revolver being held by Baldwin on the Santa Fe set of Rust discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Advertisement

"I'm looking forward to some aspects of this being behind me," Baldwin said in the video message. "Of course for everyone that's involved in this it's never going to be behind us because somebody died so tragically. I never lose sight about that -- not a day goes by I don't think about that."

Baldwin said he was looking forward to spending the holidays with his wife and children.

"Whatever holiday you're celebrating, happy holidays to everybody," he said. "I hope that you're as lucky as I am in one department, that you're home with your family. I'm home with my family."

"I don't have anything smart or original to say, just thank you to the people who sent me these great wishes. Be safe, wear a mask, get the booster. Don't let Santa Claus down the chimney without a mask," he said, concluding the video.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office requested a search warrant last week to examine Baldwin's cellphone for information related to the investigation.

Read More

Police probe of 'Rust' shooting turns to Alec Baldwin's phone Alec Baldwin on 'Rust' shooting: 'I didn't pull the trigger' Judge issues search warrant for N.M. ammo supplier for 'Rust' shooting

Latest Headlines

BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Korean pop group BTS member Suga tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday upon returning from the United States.
'Waitress' closes on Broadway amid rising COVID-19 cases
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
'Waitress' closes on Broadway amid rising COVID-19 cases
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sara Bareilles' "Waitress" has closed on Broadway as the number of COVID-19 cases in New York City rises.
Jason Bateman named 2022 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Jason Bateman named 2022 Hasty Pudding Man of the Year
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Hasty Pudding Theatricals has declared "Ozark" actor and director Jason Batemen its 55th Man of the Year.
WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021
Entertainment News // 13 hours ago
WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- WWE surprised viewers over the last year with the return of fan-favorite wrestlers, the Money in the Bank briefcase and sudden firings. Here are the Top 5 most shocking moments of WWE this year.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Ricky Martin, Louis Tomlinson
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 24: Ricky Martin, Louis Tomlinson
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Singer Ricky Martin turns 50 and singer Louis Tomlinson turns 30, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 24.
Stray Kids wish fans a merry Christmas in 'Placebo' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids wish fans a merry Christmas in 'Placebo' music video
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the album "SKZ 2021" and a holiday-themed video for "Placebo."
Twice rehearse for '4th World Tour III' in new video
Music // 1 day ago
Twice rehearse for '4th World Tour III' in new video
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice shared a behind-the-scenes look at the final dance practice for their "4th World Tour 'III'" shows.
Joan Didion, essayist and author, dies at 87
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Joan Didion, essayist and author, dies at 87
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Slouching Towards Bethlehem" and "The Year of Magical Thinking" author Joan Didion died Thursday following complications from Parkinson's disease.
Martha Quinn to host new iHeartRadio show
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Martha Quinn to host new iHeartRadio show
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn will launch the new radio show "The Martha Quinn Show" in January 2022.
'Uncharted' trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg search for lost treasure
Movies // 1 day ago
'Uncharted' trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg search for lost treasure
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Uncharted," a new film based on the Naughty Dog video game, will open in theaters in February 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021
WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
'Waitress' closes on Broadway amid rising COVID-19 cases
'Waitress' closes on Broadway amid rising COVID-19 cases
BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
BTS's Suga in 10-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement