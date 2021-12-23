What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Matrix Resurrections,' 'Encanto'

1/5

Keanu Reeves stars in "The Matrix Resurrections." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Matrix Resurrections, Disney's next animated feature Encanto, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence comedy drama Don't Look Up and the series finale of Insecure are streaming this holiday weekend. In addition, Emily in Paris is back for Season 2, ABC is airing the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade and LetterKenny is entering into its 10th season. Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and TV shows that will be released this Christmas weekend.

Film

'The Matrix Resurrections' -- HBO Max

Keanu Reeves' Neo is re-living the past in The Matrix Resurrections, now streaming on HBO Max. Co-stars include Carrie-Anne Moss, Jade Pinkett-Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Christina Ricci, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Brian J. Smith, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Max Riemelt and Toby Onwumere.

'Encanto' -- Disney+

Stephanie Beatriz voices 15-year-old Mirabel, who is the only member of her family without magical powers in Encanto. The film comes to Disney+ on Friday and follows an exceptional family who lives in the mountains of Colombia. John Leguizamo, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Diane Guerrero, Mauro Castillo, Angie Cepeda, Jessica Darrow, Rhenzy Feliz and Carolina Gaitan also star.

'Don't Look Up' -- Netflix

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are two low-level astronomers who warn mankind of a comet that is coming to destroy Earth in Don't Look Up, which arrives Friday on Netflix. The star-studded cast also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi.

'A Christmas Story' 24-hour marathon -- TNT, TBS

TNT and TBS will once again air a 24-hour marathon of classic holiday film A Christmas Story, which begins Friday at 9 p.m. EST. Young Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) wants nothing more than a BB gun for Christmas with his parents constantly warning him that he can shoot his eye out.

TV

'Emily in Paris' Season 2 -- Netflix

Lily Collins' Emily Cooper is back for Season 2 of Emily in Paris, which premieres Wednesday on Netflix. Emily struggles with guilt after sleeping with neighbor Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) after he broke up with her friend Camille (Camille Razat). Emily also finds a new love interest in Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). Ashley Park, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery and William Abadie also star.

'Yearly Departed' -- Amazon Prime Video

Jane Fonda, Chelsea Peretti, Meg Stalter and Dulcé Sloan will be taking part in Amazon Prime Video's second annual Yearly Departed comedy special, which comes to the streaming service on Thursday. Yvonne Orji serves as the host, with Alessia Cara as the special musical guest. The group will deliver comedic eulogies on their least favorite parts of 2021.

'Vigil' -- Peacock

A detective suspects murder in the death of a sailor aboard a nuclear submarine in Vigil, which arrives Thursday on Peacock. Suranne Jones stars as Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva, with Rose Leslie as Detective Kirsten Longacre of the Scottish Police. Paterson Joseph also stars in the British crime drama.

'Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon' -- Paramount+

The comedic deputies of the Reno Sheriff's Department go undercover on a cruise ship heading to Jamaica in an attempt to infiltrate a QAnon convention in Reno 911! The Hunt for QAnon, which premieres Thursday on Paramount+. Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Niecy Nash, Mary Birdsong and Ian Roberts star.

'The Silent Sea' -- Netflix

Gong Yoo (Squid Game), Bae Doona (The Host) and former MBLAQ singer Lee Joon star in this sci-fi drama, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Bae is astrobiologist Song Ji-an who joins a mission to a lunar base on the Moon. The crew arrives to find everyone dead and a deadly threat lying in wait.

'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade' -- ABC

Derek and Julianne Hough are hosting the 2021 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special on ABC, which airs Saturday at 10 a.m. EST. The special will feature musical performances from Jimmie Allen, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Meg Donnelly, Brett Eldredge, Norah Jones, Pentatonix and Gwen Stefani.

'Letterkenny' Season 10 -- Hulu

Off-beat comedy Letterkenny returns for its 10th season, which arrives Sunday on Hulu. The show follows a group of rural Canadians getting by in a small town. Jared Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, Andrew Herr, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Tyler Johnston and Evan Stern star.

'Insecure' series finale -- HBO, HBO Max

Comedy Insecure comes with a series finale to close out Season 5, which airs Sunday at 10 p.m. EST. The final can also be accessed on HBO Max. The final season will see Rae's Issa Dee and the show's cast evaluate relationships both old and new as they decide who comes with them into the next phase of their lives. Co-stars include Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Courtney Taylor and Kendrick Sampson.