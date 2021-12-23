Trending
Dec. 23, 2021 / 12:19 PM

Martha Quinn to host new iHeartRadio show

By Annie Martin
Martha Quinn to host new iHeartRadio show
Martha Quinn will launch the new radio show "The Martha Quinn Show" in January 2022. Photo courtesy of iHeartMedia

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Television and radio personality Martha Quinn will host a new iHeartRadio show.

The former MTV VJ, 62, will launch The Martha Quinn Show in January 2022, iHeartMedia announced in a press release Thursday.

The Martha Quinn Show is a midday show that will broadcast across more than 35 iHeartMedia stations, including stations in San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis, St. Louis and more.

Quinn will bring "her signature positivity and her love of all things music" to the show, which will feature the segments Martha's Mixtape, Totally Awesome News, Martha's Wellness Shot and more.

"Martha has such a genuine and uplifting personality and she constantly brings excitement and positivity to listeners," iHeartMedia president of the national programming group Tom Poleman said. "She has an unmatched ability to connect with her audience, not to mention an amazing playlist filled with the songs she helped make famous through the years. We know that listeners across the country will fall in love with Martha Quinn, just as audiences everywhere have for decades."

Quinn joined iHeartMedia in 2016 as the host of The Martha Quinn Morning Show, which airs on KOSF in San Francisco.

"For over five years, I've been bowled over by the passion and support of our San Francisco listeners," she said. "And now I get to bond with music fans all across the country, what an honor! A million thanks to the awesome team at iHeartMedia."

Quinn came to fame as an MTV VJ in the 1980s and left the network in 1992.

