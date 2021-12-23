News Alert
For the second time in 2 days, the FDA gives emergency approval to antiviral pill to treat COVID-19
Dec. 23, 2021 / 11:16 AM

'The Challenge' couple Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett expecting first child

By Annie Martin

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Challenge alum Kam Williams is going to be a mom.

The television personality is pregnant with her first child with her partner and The Challenge co-star, Leroy Garrett.

Williams shared the news Wednesday on Instagram alongside maternity photos. The pictures show Williams and Garrett wearing matching pajamas as they pose with a sonogram.

"We always give each other the best gifts that money can't buy, & this is by far the best gift we've been able to give & ever receive," Williams captioned the post.

"Feels so good to be able to announce & share that we are becoming parents!!" she said. "Our journey never fails to suprise me!! I love you so much @royleethebarber & can't wait to meet the new edition to our fam."

Garrett said in a post on his own account that Williams is due to give birth in June 2022.

"Our greatest gift," he wrote. "Thank you God for this blessing, I'm beyond grateful. His timing is always right. I can't wait to be a daddy."

Fellow The Challenge alum Nany González and Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant were among those to congratulate Williams and Garrett in the comments.

"Okay I'm crying," Nany González wrote. "Words don't describe how proud and excited I am for the two of you... congratulations!!!!!!!!!! I love you both so much!!!"

"CONGRATULATIONS!!! You two will be the best parents," Prowant said.

Williams and Garrett met during The Challenge: Vendettas in 2018.

