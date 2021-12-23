Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 23, 2021 / 12:42 PM / Updated at 1:01 PM

Joan Didion, essayist and author, dies at 87

By Annie Martin
Joan Didion, essayist and author, dies at 87
Joan Didion at the 2008 Brooklyn Book Festival in New York City. Didion died Thursday following complications from Parkinson's disease. She was 87. Photo by David Shankbone/Wikicommons

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- American essayist and author Joan Didion has died.

The writer died Thursday morning at her Manhattan home following complications from Parkinson's disease, her publisher A.A. Knopf confirmed to the New York Post. She was 87.

Advertisement

The New York Times also reported Didion's death.

Didion was born in December 1934 in California, the state which influenced many of her works. She started her career at Vogue magazine and published her first novel, Run, River, in 1963.

Slouching Towards Bethlehem, Didion's 1968 book of essays exploring 1960s counterculture in California, became one of her best-known works.

Other works include the novels Play It as It Lays (1970) and A Book of Common Prayer (1977), along with the book of essays The White Album (1979).

Notable deaths of 2021

Carlos Marin with Il Divo performs in concert at the Mizner Park Amphitheater in Boca Raton, Fla., on June 14, 2006. The singer died following complications from COVID-19 on December 20 at the age of 53. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

In more recent years, Didion won the National Book Award for Nonfiction for the memoir The Year of Magical Thinking, which explores her grief after her husband John Gregory Dunne's death in 2003.

Didion was also preceded in death by her daughter, Quintana Roo Dunne, who died at age 39 in August 2005.

Advertisement

Read More

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold son Archie, daughter Lilibet on holiday card Jada Pinkett-Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, celebrates 31 years of clean living Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Martha Quinn to host new iHeartRadio show
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Martha Quinn to host new iHeartRadio show
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn will launch the new radio show "The Martha Quinn Show" in January 2022.
'Uncharted' trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg search for lost treasure
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Uncharted' trailer: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg search for lost treasure
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Uncharted," a new film based on the Naughty Dog video game, will open in theaters in February 2022.
'The Challenge' couple Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett expecting first child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'The Challenge' couple Kam Williams, Leroy Garrett expecting first child
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Kam Williams is pregnant with her first child with her partner and "The Challenge" co-star, Leroy Garrett.
Jada Pinkett-Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, celebrates 31 years of clean living
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Jada Pinkett-Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, celebrates 31 years of clean living
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Red Table Talk" host Adrienne Banfield-Norris marked the anniversary of her sobriety following a years-long struggle with a heroin addiction.
'Bachelor' alum Astrid Loch brings son August home from hospital
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Bachelor' alum Astrid Loch brings son August home from hospital
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" alum Astrid Loch gave an update on August, her 4-week-old son with Kevin Wendt, after the newborn was hospitalized for COVID-19.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold son Archie, daughter Lilibet on holiday card
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold son Archie, daughter Lilibet on holiday card
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a holiday card featuring the first photo of their infant daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Britney Spears teases 'new song in the works' in new video
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
Britney Spears teases 'new song in the works' in new video
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Britney Spears called out her family and performed part of a new song in a video on Instagram.
Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' pushed back to 2023
Movies // 4 hours ago
Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' pushed back to 2023
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has announced it is pushing back the release date of "John Wick: Chapter 4," starring Keanu Reeves, to March 24, 2023.
'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24
TV // 4 hours ago
'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- FX has announced that Season 3 of its rap-industry comedy, "Atlanta," is scheduled to premiere on March 24.
Critics Choice, Governors Awards galas postponed because of COVID-19
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Critics Choice, Governors Awards galas postponed because of COVID-19
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Critics Choice and Governors Awards galas, which celebrate excellence in film and were planned for January, have been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold son Archie, daughter Lilibet on holiday card
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold son Archie, daughter Lilibet on holiday card
'Bachelor' alum Astrid Loch brings son August home from hospital
'Bachelor' alum Astrid Loch brings son August home from hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement