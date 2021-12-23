Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 23, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Susan Lucci, Finn Wolfhard

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Susan Lucci, Finn Wolfhard
Susan Lucci walks on the runway at the 15th Annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on February 7, 2019, in New York City. The actor turns 75 on December 23. File Photo by Serena Xu-NingUPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

Advertisement

-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745

-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790

-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805

-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867

-- Former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in 1918

-- Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 88)

File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen in 1940 (age 81)

-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 75)

-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 74)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 73)

-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 69)

-- Rock musician Eddie Vedder in 1964 (age 57)

File Photo by David Banks/UPI
Advertisement

-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 56)

-- Singer/model/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971

-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor/singer Alison Sudol in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Sofia Black D'elia in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 19)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Read More

'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war

Latest Headlines

What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Matrix Resurrections,' 'Encanto'
Entertainment News // 13 minutes ago
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Matrix Resurrections,' 'Encanto'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Matrix Resurrections," "Encanto," "Don't Look Up" and the series finale of "Insecure" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares '6equence' schedule, 'Chemistry' music video
Music // 15 hours ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares '6equence' schedule, 'Chemistry' music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a video for her song "Chemistry" and a release schedule for her solo EP "6equence."
'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
TV // 15 hours ago
'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Oti Mabuse will replace John Barrowman as a judge on the ITV series "Dancing on Ice."
Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
Movies // 16 hours ago
Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a new Marvel film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen, will open in theaters in May 2022.
'House of the Dragon,' 'Westworld' footage appears in HBO promo
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
'House of the Dragon,' 'Westworld' footage appears in HBO promo
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- HBO unveiled new looks at "House of the Dragon," "Westworld," "Barry," "The Flight Attendant," "Euphoria" and other series in a 2022 preview.
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Entertainment News // 17 hours ago
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Dune" and "Two Weeks Notice" actress Alicia Witt has confirmed her parents Robert and Diane were found dead in their Massachusetts home.
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
TV // 17 hours ago
'The Book of Boba Fett' featurette teases action, drama to come
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe, will premiere Dec. 29 on Disney+.
The Weeknd marks 'Echoes of Silence' anniversary with new music video
Music // 17 hours ago
The Weeknd marks 'Echoes of Silence' anniversary with new music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released a video for "Echoes of Silence" on the 10th anniversary of his mixtape of the same name.
YouTube star Nash Grier expecting second child
Entertainment News // 18 hours ago
YouTube star Nash Grier expecting second child
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- YouTube and former Vine star Nash Grier is expecting his second child with his fiancée, Taylor Giavasis.
Lorde escapes to nature in 'Leader of a New Regime' music video
Music // 18 hours ago
Lorde escapes to nature in 'Leader of a New Regime' music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Lorde released a video for "Leader of a New Regime," a song from her album "Solar Power."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
Michelle Young, Nayte Olukoya get engaged on 'Bachelorette' finale
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement