Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 23, 2021 / 9:17 AM

Britney Spears teases 'new song in the works' in new video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Britney Spears teases 'new song in the works' in new video
Britney Spears called out her family and performed part of a new song in a video on Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Britney Spears appears to have a new song in the works.

The 40-year-old singer shared a video Wednesday on Instagram that shows her performing part of the song in her bathroom.

Advertisement

"I'm gonna let you know what I mean," she sings.

In the since-deleted caption, Spears wrote, "Pssss new song in the works ... I'm gonna let you know what I mean!!!!!"

She also called out her family and said she's been focused on celebrating herself and her accomplishments.

"I just realized this today guys ... after what my family tried to do to me three years ago ... I needed to be own cheerleader!!!!" Spears wrote. "God knows they aren't ... so I just read up on my self and this is what I found."

Spears then quoted her RCA Records artist bio, which lauds her as a "multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon" who is "one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history."

Advertisement

"I'm not auditioning for anything!!!! I'm reminding myself and the world of who I am!!!!" Spears wrote. "Yes ... I will be my own cheerleader ... why???? I'm here to remind my white 'classy' family that I haven't forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget!!!!"
Advertisement

Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari, was among those to show their support in the comments.

"I fn love this soo much," Asghari wrote.

Spears' most recent album, Glory, was released in August 2016.

Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back

Security personnel keep a watchful eye on zealous fans as Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of "Drive Me Crazy" in New York City on September 28, 1999. Earlier that year, Spears' "Baby One More Time" topped the Billboard singles and albums charts. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

In November, a Los Angeles judge formally ended Spears' conservatorship, which was headed by her father, Jamie Spears, for 13 years. Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator in September.

Spears thanked fans and the #FreeBritney movement in October, saying, "I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it... I feel your hearts and you feel mine... that much I know is true!!!!!"

Read More

The Weeknd marks 'Echoes of Silence' anniversary with new music video 'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg mourns loss of stillborn son Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Bachelor' alum Astrid Loch brings son August home from hospital
Entertainment News // 16 minutes ago
'Bachelor' alum Astrid Loch brings son August home from hospital
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Bachelor" alum Astrid Loch gave an update on August, her 4-week-old son with Kevin Wendt, after the newborn was hospitalized for COVID-19.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold son Archie, daughter Lilibet on holiday card
Entertainment News // 34 minutes ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold son Archie, daughter Lilibet on holiday card
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a holiday card featuring the first photo of their infant daughter, Lilibet Diana.
Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' pushed back to 2023
Movies // 1 hour ago
Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick 4' pushed back to 2023
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Lionsgate has announced it is pushing back the release date of "John Wick: Chapter 4," starring Keanu Reeves, to March 24, 2023.
'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24
TV // 1 hour ago
'Atlanta' Season 3 to debut on FX March 24
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- FX has announced that Season 3 of its rap-industry comedy, "Atlanta," is scheduled to premiere on March 24.
Critics Choice, Governors Awards galas postponed because of COVID-19
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Critics Choice, Governors Awards galas postponed because of COVID-19
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The Critics Choice and Governors Awards galas, which celebrate excellence in film and were planned for January, have been postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19.
Michael Keaton to play Batman again in HBO Max's 'Batgirl'
Movies // 3 hours ago
Michael Keaton to play Batman again in HBO Max's 'Batgirl'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Michael Keaton is set to reprise his role of Batman in the new HBO Max movie, "Batgirl."
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Matrix Resurrections,' 'Encanto'
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
What to stream Christmas weekend: 'Matrix Resurrections,' 'Encanto'
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- "Matrix Resurrections," "Encanto," "Don't Look Up" and the series finale of "Insecure" are some of the entertainment options streaming this weekend.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Susan Lucci, Finn Wolfhard
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 23: Susan Lucci, Finn Wolfhard
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Actor Susan Lucci turns 75 and actor Finn Wolfhard turns 19, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 23.
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares '6equence' schedule, 'Chemistry' music video
Music // 21 hours ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares '6equence' schedule, 'Chemistry' music video
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul released a video for her song "Chemistry" and a release schedule for her solo EP "6equence."
'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
TV // 21 hours ago
'Dancing on Ice': Oti Mabuse to serve as judge in Season 14
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- "Strictly Come Dancing" pro Oti Mabuse will replace John Barrowman as a judge on the ITV series "Dancing on Ice."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
'Reno 911!' survived Quibi collapse to 'Hunt for QAnon'
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Meagan Good, DeVon Franklin to divorce after nine years of marriage
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Wendy Williams, Nick Cannon talk show tapings canceled due to COVID-19
Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
Doctor Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff in 'Multiverse of Madness' teaser
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement