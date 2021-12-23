Britney Spears teases 'new song in the works' in new video

1/5

Britney Spears called out her family and performed part of a new song in a video on Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Britney Spears appears to have a new song in the works. The 40-year-old singer shared a video Wednesday on Instagram that shows her performing part of the song in her bathroom. Advertisement

"I'm gonna let you know what I mean," she sings.

In the since-deleted caption, Spears wrote, "Pssss new song in the works ... I'm gonna let you know what I mean!!!!!"

She also called out her family and said she's been focused on celebrating herself and her accomplishments.

"I just realized this today guys ... after what my family tried to do to me three years ago ... I needed to be own cheerleader!!!!" Spears wrote. "God knows they aren't ... so I just read up on my self and this is what I found."

Spears then quoted her RCA Records artist bio, which lauds her as a "multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning pop icon" who is "one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history."

Advertisement

"I'm not auditioning for anything!!!! I'm reminding myself and the world of who I am!!!!" Spears wrote. "Yes ... I will be my own cheerleader ... why???? I'm here to remind my white 'classy' family that I haven't forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget!!!!"

Spears' fiancé, Sam Asghari, was among those to show their support in the comments.

"I fn love this soo much," Asghari wrote.

Spears' most recent album, Glory, was released in August 2016.

Pop icon Britney Spears turns 40: a look back

Security personnel keep a watchful eye on zealous fans as Britney Spears arrives for the premiere of "Drive Me Crazy" in New York City on September 28, 1999. Earlier that year, Spears' "Baby One More Time" topped the Billboard singles and albums charts. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

In November, a Los Angeles judge formally ended Spears' conservatorship, which was headed by her father, Jamie Spears, for 13 years. Jamie Spears was suspended as conservator in September.

Spears thanked fans and the #FreeBritney movement in October, saying, "I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it... I feel your hearts and you feel mine... that much I know is true!!!!!"