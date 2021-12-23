News Alert
For the second time in 2 days, the FDA gives emergency approval to antiviral pill to treat COVID-19
Entertainment News
Dec. 23, 2021 / 10:53 AM

Jada Pinkett-Smith's mom, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, celebrates 31 years of clean living

By Annie Martin
Adrienne Banfield-Norris (R), pictured with Jada Pinkett Smith, marked the anniversary of her sobriety following a years-long struggle with a heroin addiction. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Adrienne Banfield-Norris is celebrating 31 years of clean living.

Banfield-Norris, 68, who hosts the Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk with her daughter, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, and granddaughter Willow Smith, marked the anniversary of her sobriety in a video Wednesday on Instagram.

"Be still. Be present. 31 years clean, one day at a time," Banfield-Norris captioned the post.

In the video, Banfield-Norris reflected on how she "spent so many years in that insanity of active addiction." She said she ultimately decided to "surrender" to the reality of her situation.

"That surrender was a struggle," Banfield-Norris said. "But it was the surrender that was the beginning of the change in my life."

Comedian Lala Milan and Sheree Zampino, the ex-wife of Smith's husband, Will Smith, were among those to voice their support for Banfield-Norris in the comments.

"You are EVERYTHING! Congrats my girl," Milan wrote.

"Wow Gam! I'm grateful for your surrender! You are so loved and necessary in my journey - thank you!" Zampino said.

Banfield-Norris previously discussed her struggle with a heroin addiction during an episode of Red Table Talk in 2018, saying she "abused drugs for over 20 years."

"It's difficult to talk about something that is gonna go out in the world," Banfield-Norris said at the time.

"I couldn't hide the unmanageability of my life, and the emotional damage and the spiritual damage I did to myself and her," she added, with Smith by her side. "That was devastating."

Banfield-Norris, Smith and Willow Smith have hosted Red Table Talk since 2018.

Smith has two children, Willow and son Jaden, with Will Smith. Will Smith also has a son, Trey, with Zampino.

