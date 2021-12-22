Trending
Dec. 22, 2021 / 11:11 AM

Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home

By Karen Butler
Alicia Witt's parents found dead in their Mass. home
Alicia Witt has announced her parents Robert and Diane were found dead at their Massachusetts home this week.  File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Dune and Two Weeks Notice actress Alicia Witt has confirmed her parents Robert and Diane were found dead in their Massachusetts home this week.

The New York Post reported that autopsies are expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death for Robert, 87, and Diane, 75.

"I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable," Witt, 46, said in a statement to the Worcester Telegram & Gazette newspaper Tuesday, explaining she hadn't heard from her mother and father in several days.

"I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss."

Worcester police spokesman Lt. Sean Murtha told the Boston Herald: "I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased. There were no signs of foul play. It is under investigation."

Worcester Fire Deputy Chief Adam Roche said firefighters were also called in to check on whether there were noxious fumes present since the couple reportedly had been having trouble with their furnace, however no signs of carbon monoxide were found.

Witt's credits include Lore, Orange Is the New Black, Nashville, Twin Peaks, Twin Peaks: The Return, The Walking Dead, 88 Minutes, Cybill, Mr. Holland's Opus and numerous holiday projects for the Hallmark Channel. She is also an accomplished singer-songwriter and classically trained pianist.

