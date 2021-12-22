Trending
Dec. 22, 2021 / 10:10 AM

YouTube star Nash Grier expecting second child

By Annie Martin
1/2
YouTube and former Vine star Nash Grier is expecting his second child with his fiancée, Taylor Giavasis. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- YouTube star Nash Grier is going to be a dad of two.

The 23-year-old Internet personality is expecting his second child with his fiancé, Taylor Giavasis.

Grier shared the news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of his family at the beach. Grier and Giavasis already have a 2-year-old son, Malakai.

"Our little family is getting bigger," Grier captioned the post. "Baby #2 is on the way! Can't believe Malakai is gonna be a big brother."

Grier and Giavasis got engaged in March 2019 and welcomed Malakai in September of that year.

Grier shared photos on Instagram in November that showed his family on an outdoor outing.

"My whole [world]," he captioned the post.

Grier came to fame on the video sharing app Vine. He has since moved to YouTube, where he has over 4.6 million followers.

Grier is the brother of professional football player Will Grier and Internet personality Hayes Grier.

