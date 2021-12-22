'Siesta Key' star Madisson Hausburg mourns loss of stillborn son

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg is mourning the loss of her stillborn son.

The television personality shared her grief in a post Tuesday on Instagram after experiencing the pregnancy loss earlier this month.

Hausburg was 37 weeks pregnant with her first child with her husband and Siesta Key co-star, Ish Soto, at the time of the stillbirth.

"12/12/21 Ish and I lost our son, Elliot Angel Soto, and I delivered him stillborn at 37 weeks," Hausburg captioned the post. "Instead of leaving the hospital with our beautiful baby boy, I was wheeled out with just this memory box."

"It's true what they say about there being no greater love than a mother's love. And there is no deeper pain than losing a child," she said. "Everyday I wake up to the agonizing reality that I will never again get to hold him or kiss him in this lifetime. I am completely and utterly heartbroken. I love you, I miss you, my perfect little Elliot."

Soto confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"On 12/12/21 Madisson and I lost our son Elliot Angel Soto. This was the hardest thing I've ever had to go through. The pain of losing a child and the agony of watching my beautiful wife suffer, will haunt me for the rest of my days," Soto wrote.

"I take comfort in knowing that one day we will be united and until then I will carry you in my heart," he said. "I love you, baby Eli, my little champion."

Hausburg and Soto's Siesta Key co-star Kelsey Owens was among those to voice their support for the couple in the comments.

"Elliot is so perfect. I love you all and can't express how sorry I am. I'm sending all my love & prayers your way. Heaven gained one amazing angel," Owens wrote.

Hausburg and Ito married in October amid Hausburg's pregnancy. The couple had announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

Hausburg and Soto met during Season 1 of Siesta Key, when Soto served as a producer on the MTV reality series. Soto then joined the show as a cast member as he dated Hausburg.

Siesta Key completed a fourth season in August.