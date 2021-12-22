Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 22, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 22: DaBaby, Ralph Fiennes

By UPI Staff
1/4
Recording artist DaBaby arrives for the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 27. The rapper turns 30 on December 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Frank Kellogg in 1856

-- Opera composer Giacomo Puccini in 1858

-- Former Philadelphia Athletics Manager Connie Mack, the "dean of baseball," in 1862

-- Former first lady Claudia "Lady Bird" Johnson, wife of U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson, in 1912

-- TV game show host Gene Rayburn in 1917

-- Actor Barbara Billingsley in 1915

-- Actor Hector Elizondo in 1936 (age 85)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton in 1944 (age 77)

File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

-- Former TV news anchor Diane Sawyer in 1945 (age 76)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Maurice Gibb in 1949

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Robin Gibb in 1949

-- Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1960

-- Actor Ralph Fiennes in 1962 (age 59)

File Photo by Paul Treadway/ UPI
-- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 1970 (age 51)

-- Singer Vanessa Paradis in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Chris Carmack in 1980 (age 41)

-- Singer Jordin Sparks in 1989 (age 33)

-- Rapper DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, in 1991 (age 30)

-- Singer Meghan Trainor in 1993 (age 28)

-- Actor/singer Joshua Bassett in 2000 (age 21)

-- Actor Bryce Gheisar in 2004 (age 17)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

