Dec. 22, 2021 / 8:58 AM

'Selling Sunset' stars Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim split up

By Annie Martin
'Selling Sunset' stars Chrishell Stause, Jason Oppenheim split up
Chrishell Stause (pictured) and Jason Oppenheim broke up five months after going public with their relationship. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim have called it quits on their relationship.

The television personalities, who both work at Oppenheim's Oppenheim Group real estate firm, recently broke up after less than a year of dating.

Stause shared the news in a statement Tuesday on Instagram.

"I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships," Stause wrote.

"It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for. But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly," she added.

Stause said Oppenheim remains her "best friend."

"Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward," she wrote.

Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay and actress Cassie Scerbo were among those to voice their support for Stause in the comments.

"There is power in knowing exactly what you want and going after it. Wishing you all the best in achieving that," Lindsay said.

"Your transparency is so admirable, Chrishell," Scerbo added. "Sending you all the best bc you are simply that!"

News of the split comes five months after Stause and Oppenheim went public with their relationship.

"Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship," Oppenheim told People at the time. "I care about her deeply and we are very happy together."

Oppenheim is Stause's boss at the Oppenheim Group.

Stause was previously married to This is Us actor Justin Hartley. Stause and Hartley finalized their divorce in February, more than a year after Hartley filed to end the marriage.

Selling Sunset returned for a fourth season on Netflix in November.

