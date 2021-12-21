Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 9:52 AM

Tina Knowles recruits Beyonce, grandkids for talk show theme song

By Annie Martin
1/3
Tina Knowles recruits Beyonce, grandkids for talk show theme song
American singer/ designer Beyonce Knowles and her mother Tina Knowles attend the launch of their clothes line "House Of Derion" at Selfridges in London on September 17, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Tina Knowles recruited her daughter Beyoncé and her grandchildren for her talk show theme song.

The 67-year-old businesswoman shared a teaser Monday for her Facebook Watch talk show Talks with Mama Tina featuring the song.

Advertisement

The song opens with Knowles' four grandkids -- Solange Knowles' son, Julez, 17, and Beyoncé's children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4 -- shouting, "Let's talk about it grandma!"

Beyoncé is then heard singing, "Whatever it is / We can talk about it / Tell me how you feel / We can talk about it / Say what's on your mind / We can talk about it / Simple conversations with no limitations / Come and have a talk with Mama Tina."

The teaser gives a glimpse at the celebrity guests who will appear on Talks with Mama Tina, including Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Tiffany Haddish.

Advertisement

"I'm so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show 'Talks with Mama Tina' where I've invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me," Knowles captioned the post.

"I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!" she added.

Talks with Mama Tina premieres Wednesday on Facebook.

Beyonce turns 40: a look back

Beyonce arrives at the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., January 21, 2001. Photo by Russ Einhorn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Andy Cohen returns to work after second case of COVID-19 Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53 Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jamie Otis says son Hendrix tested positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 13 minutes ago
Jamie Otis says son Hendrix tested positive for COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Married at First Sight" alum Jamie Otis said Hendrix, her 19-month-old son with Doug Hehner, has COVID-19.
Andy Cohen returns to work after second case of COVID-19
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Andy Cohen returns to work after second case of COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen returned to "Radio Andy" after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time.
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
TV // 1 hour ago
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- BBC Three will relaunch in February with new series "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World."
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have responded to the sexual assault allegations facing their co-star Chris Noth.
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley were forced to form an unlikely tag team in order to take on the likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on "Raw."
Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Kaitlyn Dever, Jane Fonda
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Kaitlyn Dever, Jane Fonda
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Kaitlyn Dever turns 25 and actor Jane Fonda turns 84, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 21.
Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll: 'Sing 2' enriches kids' knowledge of music
Movies // 7 hours ago
Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll: 'Sing 2' enriches kids' knowledge of music
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Sing 2" voice actors Tori Kelly and Nick Kroll discuss the film's music, introducing young audiences to classic tunes and teaching them just how much work goes into putting on a show.
'Uncommon History of Very Common Things' returns Jan. 1 on Crackle
TV // 20 hours ago
'Uncommon History of Very Common Things' returns Jan. 1 on Crackle
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Crackle series "The Uncommon History of Very Common Things" is returning with six new episodes starting on Jan. 1.
SHINee's Minho makes a call in 'Heartbreak' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
SHINee's Minho makes a call in 'Heartbreak' music video teaser
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Minho released a clip of his music video for the solo single "Heartbreak."
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Music // 21 hours ago
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS had a 16th music video, "Permission to Dance," reach 400 million views on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider
'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
'The Northman': Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in new trailer
'The Northman': Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in new trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement