Tina Knowles recruits Beyonce, grandkids for talk show theme song

American singer/ designer Beyonce Knowles and her mother Tina Knowles attend the launch of their clothes line "House Of Derion" at Selfridges in London on September 17, 2011. UPI/Rune Hellestad | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Tina Knowles recruited her daughter Beyoncé and her grandchildren for her talk show theme song. The 67-year-old businesswoman shared a teaser Monday for her Facebook Watch talk show Talks with Mama Tina featuring the song. Advertisement

The song opens with Knowles' four grandkids -- Solange Knowles' son, Julez, 17, and Beyoncé's children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir and Rumi, 4 -- shouting, "Let's talk about it grandma!"

Beyoncé is then heard singing, "Whatever it is / We can talk about it / Tell me how you feel / We can talk about it / Say what's on your mind / We can talk about it / Simple conversations with no limitations / Come and have a talk with Mama Tina."

The teaser gives a glimpse at the celebrity guests who will appear on Talks with Mama Tina, including Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Ciara, Kelly Rowland and Tiffany Haddish.

"I'm so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show 'Talks with Mama Tina' where I've invited some of my favorite people over to my home and have a talk with me," Knowles captioned the post.

"I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!" she added.

Talks with Mama Tina premieres Wednesday on Facebook.