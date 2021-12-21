Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 12:13 PM

Reba McEntire performs 'I Needed Christmas' on 'Good Morning America'

By Annie Martin
Reba McEntire performs 'I Needed Christmas' on 'Good Morning America'
Reba McEntire performed "I Needed Christmas," a holiday song from her Lifetime movie "Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 66-year-old singer and actress performed "I Needed Christmas" during Tuesday's episode of the ABC morning show.

McEntire performed with a band in front of a screen that showed a snowy landscape. In the song, McEntire sings about reconnecting with an ex during the holiday season.

"I swear those string lights are shinin' brighter this year / It's like that mistletoe is hangin' low whisperin' in my ear / Puttin' thoughts in my head, love in my heart / Like we're right back at the start / And I needed Christmas to find my way back here to you," she sings.

"I Needed Christmas" is a holiday song from McEntire's Lifetime movie, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune, released in November. The film follows Georgia (McEntire) and Joe (John Schneider), a former couple who reunite for a Christmas Eve concert.

"We had a blast working together," McEntire said of Schneider in an interview with Billboard in October. "He's easy to get along with. He was prepared. He was just so good."

McEntire is on a holiday break from her Reba: Live in Concert tour, which launched in November. She will next perform Jan. 13, 2022, in Evansville, Ind.

