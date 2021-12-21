Jamie Otis says son Hendrix tested positive for COVID-19

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Jamie Otis says her son Hendrix has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 35-year-old television personality shared the news about Hendrix, her 19-month-old son with her husband, Doug Hehner, on Instagram.

Otis posted a family photo of herself with Hehner, Hendrix and their 4-year-old daughter, Henley, in bed.

"When we were at the hospital Hendrix was tested for everything under the sun to figure out what was making him so sick ... we found out the next day that he has Covid," Otis captioned the post.

"Well, he has Covid, adenovirus, and rhinovirus but when I heard Covid I was in absolute shock & instantly began crying," she said.

Otis said Hendrix has been experiencing seizures and was with Hehner's parents when he had his most recent one. She said Hehner's dad is vaccinated and boosted but at-risk for the virus.

"Praying to God they don't get sick," Otis said.

Otis said they spent the past few days trying "to keep Hendrix's fevers under control" and reduce his seizures. The family will be quarantining until Dec. 26 at the earliest.

"It's definitely gonna be so sad to miss Christmas with family but we aren't willing to risk getting anyone else sick," Otis said.

"We are staying super thankful and focusing on gratitude... it could be so much worse. we are lucky to be out of the hospital & all together. And Hendrix seems to be getting better each day," she added.

On Monday, Otis and Hehner mourned the loss of their son Johnathan. Otis experienced a miscarriage during her first pregnancy in 2019.

"The boy who made me a mommy. I will never forget you & I'll spend my life honoring your short one, my baby boy," Otis wrote on Instagram.

"Mommy and daddy have began trying for another baby & you pick out the sweetest souls to send us. I can't wait to see who you send us this time," she said. "Thanks for watching over us all & keeping us all safe for all these years you've been gone."

Otis and Hehner were featured in Season 1 of Married at First Sight, a Lifetime reality series which pairs couples who have agreed to marry when they first meet. The couple married in 2014.