Dec. 21, 2021 / 12:41 PM

'Jagged Little Pill' closes on Broadway amid COVID-19 surge

By Annie Martin
"Jagged Little Pill," a musical inspired by the Alanis Morissette album of the same name, won't reopen on Broadway. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Jagged Little Pill musical has closed on Broadway amid a new surge of COVID-19.

Producers Vivek J. Tiwary, Arvind Ethan David and Eva Price said Monday that the show won't reopen, making the Dec. 17 show the musical's final performance.

"We are so proud of this extraordinary show, and this extraordinary company, who every night in difficult circumstances, have told the Jagged Little Pill story. This show about healing, human connection, and catharsis, has ben a salve to audiences, and to all of us, throughout these trying times," they said.

Tiwary, David and Price said several people tested positive for COVID-19 within the company as the Omicon variant continues to spread.

"We are dismayed by what appears to be another substantial public health crisis, and -- due to the detection of multiple positive Covid-19 cases within the company -- need to prioritize the health and safety of the cast, crew, and entire team working on Jagged Little Pill," the producers said.

"In light of the extreme uncertainty ahead of us this winter, and forced to choose between continuing performances and protecting our company, we've made the difficult decision to close our doors," they added.

Jagged Little Pill is based on the Alanis Morissette album of the same name, and features music and lyrics by Morissette and a book by Diablo Cody. The musical opened on Broadway in December 2019 with Elizabeth Stanley, Sean Allan Krill, Celia Rose Gooding and Derek Klena as cast members.

Tiwary, David and Price said they will announce plans for new productions in 2022 and hope to bring the show back to Broadway in the future.

