Dec. 21, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Kaitlyn Dever, Jane Fonda

By UPI Staff
1/2
Kaitlyn Dever arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 9, 2020. The actor turns 25 on December 21.

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Archbishop of Canterbury Thomas Becket in 1118

-- American Revolution figure Paul Revere in 1734

-- British dog breeder John "Jack" Russell in 1795

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Walter Hagen in 1892

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Josh Gibson in 1911

-- Penn State football Coach Joe Paterno in 1926

-- Former talk show host Phil Donahue in 1935 (age 86)

-- Actor Jane Fonda in 1937 (age 84)

File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Frank Zappa in 1940

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Carl Wilson in 1946

-- Former Chinese President Hu Jintao in 1942 (age 79)

-- British guitarist Albert Lee in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Samuel L. Jackson in 1948 (age 73)

-- Film executive Jeffrey Katzenberg in 1950 (age 71)

-- Tennis Hall of fame member Chris Evert in 1954 (age 67)

-- Comedian Ray Romano in 1957 (age 64)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Olympic gold medal-winning athlete Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1959

-- Actor Jane Kaczmarek in 1955 (age 66)

-- Actor Andy Dick in 1965 (age 56)

-- Actor Kiefer Sutherland in 1966 (age 55)

-- Singer Natalie Grant in 1971 (age 50)

-- French President Emmanuel Macron in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Tom Payne in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Steven Yeun in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Kaitlyn Dever in 1996 (age 25)

-- Actor Madelyn Cline in 1997 (age 24)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Scholz meets with Macron in France on 1st trip abroad as German chancellor Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer

